Why Tyreek Hill Has Chiefs Interested After Dolphins Departure

Tyreek Hill is still a free agent after his gruesome injury with the Miami Dolphins that ended his 2025 NFL season in Week 4.

The Kansas City Chiefs may soon come calling, though, to bring the speedy wide receiver back to his first NFL team.

That’s the news that came from multiple places on Sunday after the Chiefs beat the Raiders in a hard-fought game between a pair of 3-0 teams.

The Athletic’s Michael Silver wrote about Hill’s potential November return, and said he spoke to players in the locker room who were interested.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor added similar reporting — that the Chiefs have “remained in contact” with Hill and Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The Dolphins never really made sense for a reunion with Hill after his injury. The 2026 season in Miami seems like a tank for a high draft pick.

Kansas City, though, certainly would like Hill back.

Why Would Chiefs Sign Tyreek Hill?

Even if nothing negative had come out of Sunday’s game, the Chiefs might’ve had interest in Hill.

But then two receivers got hurt in the win over Las Vegas.

Tyquan Thornton dislocated his left ankle in a nasty moment that ruined a big day for him (5 catches for 111 yards and 2 TDs).

Rashee Rice had also left the game with a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs’ depth chart gets quite thin at wide receiver without those two guys.

“A reunion between the Chiefs and Hill is intriguing for both parties,” Taylor writes. “Hill began his career in Kansas City, playing alongside Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce for six seasons and recording 62 total touchdowns during that span. Hill’s familiarity with Reid and the Chiefs’ offense could help ease his transition back onto the field. The Chiefs also believe Hill — who in the past month has posted videos on his social media accounts of himself running routes and catching passes — is targeting his return in November.”

Taylor notes that Rice and Thornton have been the two leading receivers for Kansas City through four weeks.

If both were forced to miss time — and Thornton’s absence looks like a sure thing — the Chiefs could definitely use some help.

Tyreek Hill Chimed In Beforehand.

Hill’s latest indication of his desire to return came last week.

He wrote on X, “It’s almost time to get off the couch and get to work.”

That certainly sounds like a guy who wants to keep playing football despite the painful end to his 2025 season in Miami.

Hill had still been a dangerous player for the Dolphins even as Tua Tagovailoa’s level of play declined, so it’s fair to think that if his injury recovery went well, Hill could still add a new dimension to the Chiefs.

No signing has been made yet, and Hill will still have to prove he’s fully healthy, but his path back to the NFL seems closer than ever following the Kansas City injuries on Sunday.