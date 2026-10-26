Dolphins’ Zach Sieler Makes Feelings on NFL Trade Rumors Very Clear

Veteran defensive lineman Zach Sieler appears to be one of the top trade candidates for the Miami Dolphins this season. But that doesn’t mean Sieler wants to be on the move.

When asked about the potential to be traded after the Week 7 win over the New York Jets, Sieler initially said he hasn’t really thought about it. But then the 31-year-old offered a very strong statement on why he wants to stay in Miami.

“Honestly, that’s in the back of my mind. We all know that’s out of my control,” said Sieler. “I love this team. I’ve been here eight years, seven years now.

“I love playing here. I think Haf and Sully are amazing guys. They’ve done an amazing job building this team for this season. I’m excited to see where it goes. I do hope I’m here with these guys to keep growing and learning and being a Dolphin.”

Sieler has played 108 games for the Dolphins since joining the team midseason in 2019. He has started 88 of those contests.

On Sunday, Sieler and the Dolphins won their first contest, 28-25, of the Jeff Hafley era.

Dolphins’ Zach Sieler Doesn’t Want to Go Anywhere at NFL Trade Deadline

Getty Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler addressed his NFL trade candidacy after beating the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Dolphins went through a fire sale early in the offseason. They cut quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The team also traded fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle.

The moves forced the Dolphins to take on major dead cap hits. But Miami has accumulated draft capital and built its current roster with rookies and only a handful of veterans sprinkled in.

Because of the other trades the team has made, pundits have speculated the Dolphins could also move those remaining veterans. That includes Sieler.

But there’s value in a veteran like Sieler staying in Miami. The Dolphins have to keep some experienced players on both sides of the ball to set the tone and help Hafley establish a culture.

Sieler appears to be that kind of guy, especially after what he said about the organization’s direction following the team’s first win of 2026 on Sunday.

In six games this season, Sieler has posted 17 combined tackles, including six for loss. He has also accumulated five quarterback hits and two sacks.

Getty Defensive lineman Zach Sieler told reporters he wants to stay with the Miami Dolphins.

Pundits have speculated about Sieler being a trade candidate for a variety of reasons. First, he would provide a lot of value to a contender.

He probably won’t be a 10-sack defender as he was in 2023 and 2024. But Sieler could start for most contenders and provide another quality addition to a defensive line rotation.

Furthermore, at 31 years old, it’s not clear Sieler will be around to contribute to a winner again in Miami. The Dolphins could pursue more draft capital to continue their youth movement while Sieler would presumably get a shot to play for a contender.

If the Dolphins get a great trade offer for Sieler, then it might be difficult for Miami to turn it down.

But the defensive lineman still has value to the Dolphins as well. He has three years remaining on his contract.

Sieler is definitely a name to keep an eye on at the NFL trade deadline this year. But if it were up to him, he wouldn’t go anywhere.