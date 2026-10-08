Dolphins’ 37.5-Sack Veteran Floated as Trade Fit for Packers, Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are off to a 0-4 start, and another loss could push the team to consider making moves ahead of the trade deadline. If Miami decides to lean further into its rebuild, several veterans could become trade candidates in exchange for draft capital.

One name in the speculation conversation is veteran defensive lineman Zach Sieler, who has performed well to start this season. Sieler has had seven solo tackles, three assisted tackles, and two sacks in four games, per StatMuse.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has played nine seasons for the Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. He has had 206 solo tackles, 161 assisted tackles, 37.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries, and two interceptions, earning one Pro Bowl selection, per StatMuse.

As a result, Bradley Locker of PFF floated Sieler as one of the potential trade deadline candidates to move. Regarding potential trade fits, Locker has the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers among the five possible destinations for the Dolphins veteran.

“Dolphins brass has been keen on trading older players on large deals, and the 31-year-old Sieler definitely qualifies,” Locker wrote in an Oct. 7 article.

“Franchises may try to tap into his pass-rush potential, which would leave Minnesota, Green Bay and Jacksonville — all of which rank in the bottom four for PFF pass-rush grade at the position — as possible destinations.”

What Would Zach Sieler Bring to Potential Team

Locker shared what Sieler could bring to any team looking to trade for him at the deadline if the Dolphins do get a serious offer for him.

“Sieler consistently ranked among the league’s most underrated defensive players over the last few years, but his play hasn’t been exemplary since 2024,” Locker added in his article.

“Sieler has been ineffective in the run game this season, with his 30.0 PFF run-defense grade the second-worst among qualified defensive linemen. His pass-rushing metrics are a step up from last year, but they still fall below the league average.”

The Dolphins are taking their growing pains with their young players, so more reps for them would be ideal, and offloading veterans would add draft capital to aid them in their rebuild.

Dolphins Also Urged to Consider Trading Another Veteran

Another potential veteran that could be moved in the next few weeks leading up to the Nov. 10 trade deadline is Josh Uche. Through four games, the veteran edge rusher has had six solo tackles, 11 assists, and 1.0 sack, per StatMuse.

Moreover, Uche has recorded 22.5 sacks in his career, with his best season coming in 2022 when he registered 11.5 with the New England Patriots, per StatMuse. Nonetheless, any team looking for more depth to get to the QB would be calling Miami for Uche.

In an Oct. 7 article, Zachary Rotman of FanSided sees three potential landing spots: The New York Giants, the New England Patriots, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Speaking of 0-4 football teams, the Miami Dolphins are also winless — and given their remaining schedule, it’s hard to envision more than a win or two the rest of the way,” Rotman wrote. “Given where they’re headed standings-wise, they’re another team that needs to be offloading veteran talent. Josh Uche is a no-brainer in that regard.”