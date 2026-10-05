Vikings Get Realistic Take on 49ers’ Mac Jones Amid Offensive Struggles

The Minnesota Vikings offense hasn’t looked good this season, except for its second-half performance in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers with backup QB Carson Wentz. In Kyler Murray’s second full game as the starter in Week 4, the Vikings offense failed to score a touchdown and went 0-for-3 in the red zone.

As a result, the Vikings settled for five field goals, which was enough to beat the now 0-4 Miami Dolphins. Despite Minnesota being 4-0, the offense has a lot of question marks, and so far the defense has carried the load.

If Murray can’t figure it out in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings have to ask themselves whether they should look to the trade market if they don’t feel Murray or Wentz can lead them to a Super Bowl.

On the Oct. 4 edition of “Purple Daily,” co-host Judd Zulgad shared three realistic trade options for the Vikings at the deadline, with the most challenging one being San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones.

“My top three realistically right now: Kirk Cousins is good. Geno Smith is good, and Mac Jones,” Zulgad said. “But I think San Francisco would flat-out try to get too much. I can’t give you a ton of 2027 draft capital for a guy who’s appeared in eight games a year ago and has not played this year. This is the problem.

“What would you give up? And [Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley] might just say, ‘You know what, I was not involved in your scrapes previously, and I’m not going to screw this up by making a trade for now.’ But it just hurts because you watch this defense. I do feel some empathy for Brian Flores here.”

Vikings Would Need to Commit in Potential Mac Jones Trade

Meanwhile, co-host Phil Mackey noted that if the Vikings were to consider Jones as a serious trade target, they’d have to be ready to commit long-term to him given he’s a free agent this upcoming offseason.

“If it’s a yes, you’d have to do it with a two- or three-year arc in mind,” Mackey added. “You’d have to like him so much that you would say, ‘We’ll do a second-round pick, and we’ll give you the three-year, $90 million deal or whatever.’ He’s going to get one of those mid-tier contracts, right?

“But I’m not sold on Kevin O’Connell, the schemer and the play caller. Right now, I don’t know how you could be. His highest-ranked offense in four and a half years is 14th in EPA. Are you going to give up a second-round pick and a contract to pair someone with an offensive schemer that has not, to this point, really come close to a high-end offense?”

Kyler Murray on Minnesota’s Offense After Week 4 Win

Furthermore, with the Vikings offense still showing concerns after a second full game from Murray, he sees the positives, with room for improvement heading into Week 5.

“Looking back at the first game, I feel like everything happens for a reason, and that was supposed to happen,” Murray told the reporters after the win over Miami. “Today, I definitely felt like the game was moving slower.

“I was a little more in control, not perfect by any means, but to be able to get that many reps like I did today, play four quarters again, see defenses, see coverages, see guys move around and get to field zones and man coverage, all that is priceless at this position. Like I said, I think we’re only going to get better.”