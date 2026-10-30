Vikings Share Critical Aaron Jones News Ahead of Lions Matchup

The Minnesota Vikings and their need for prowess in the run game has been a major topic of discussion around the NFL in recent weeks, and the team just got a big piece of news in that regard.

Running back Aaron Jones Sr., who was the team’s primary rusher and pass-catcher out of the backfield for four games between Weeks 2-5 while Jordan Mason sat with a thumb fracture, re-aggravated an existing MCL sprain in his knee during the Vikings’ win over the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Jones’ status for Minnesota’s upcoming showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field has been in question for the last several days because of the knee issue. However, on Friday, October 30, head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed that Jones will be a full-go in Detroit on Sunday. And that wasn’t the only bit of positive injury news for the Vikings.

“Aaron Jones, Joe Huber, and Gavin Bartholomew are off the injury report and good to go for Sunday, per Kevin O’Connell,” Will Ragatz reported via X. “Depth safety Jay Ward is questionable.”

The author will update this post.