O’Connell’s Strong Words on Justin Jefferson Signal Vikings’ RB Trade Plans

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell sent a message inside of a message when speaking with media members this week, discussing the struggles of wide receiver Justin Jefferson while stumping for an elite addition at running back — such as Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts — as a solution to those problems.

Judd Zulgad of SKOR North broke it all down on Thursday, October 29.

“I think in his answer O’Connell threw out a flare, an SOS, to the Teasonator (GM Nolan Teasley). Here’s the quote:

He’s our best player, and we’ve got to find a way to continue to activate him. We just haven’t really see teams say, ‘You know what? We’re gonna get that eighth defender around the line of scrimmage with so much conviction that we’re willing to allow [Jefferson] to have one-on-ones.’ When he’s had them, he’s won.

“What this leads me to believe is that this is some type of flare for Jonathan Taylor, who would change that,” Zulgad said.

Justin Jefferson in Good Spirts, as Vikings Remain Undefeated

Jefferson has played in five of the team’s six games through Week 7, missing Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins after exiting in the first half of the contest prior against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an ankle injury.

So in approximately four and a half games of action this season, Jefferson has tallied 23 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns on 31 targets. Two of those TDs came off the hand of backup quarterback Carson Wentz in the team’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers after starter Kyler Murray exited with a concussion.

The wide receiver has remained in good spirits because the Vikings are winning and remain the last undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0.

“I definitely would love winning games over having that production,” Jefferson said Wednesday, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “There was definitely years before where I had that production and was not winning games. So it’s definitely an in-between feeling on, you want to be the best player in the league, and you want to have that production to show you are the best player in the league, but we’re winning games and we’re the only team undefeated in the league.”

Justin Jefferson in Midst of Second Down Year, Subpar QB Play

However, Zulgad warned that Jefferson’s happiness could prove precarious if the team’s luck turns while the offense is still struggling and he is still functioning as more of a spectator in it than the primary focus.

“Jefferson remains in a good mood, for now, for sure. O’Connell certainly understands the gravity of the situation with his best player not catching passes and, quite frankly, not being targeted,” Zulgad added. “Justin Jefferson, I’m sorry, he has to be involved, and currently he is involved at times — not enough. And furthermore, like, as we sift through how can the offense improve, there’s no question finding ways to get the ball to Justin Jefferson is part of that.”

Jefferson also had a down year in 2025, at least by his standards, with JJ McCarthy as the primary quarterback and rotations that included five starts from Wentz and two starts from then undrafted rookie Max Brosmer. The WR finished last season with 84 catches for 1,048 yards and just two TDs.

The only other time he put up numbers close to that was in 2023, when a hamstring injury cost Jefferson seven games and he still went for over 1,000 receiving yards.