Vikings Trade Pitch Sees Them Acquire Former 1st-Round Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings entered their bye week with an undefeated 5-0 record, and while they haven’t been perfect, it’s clear that this team is going to be extremely tough to beat all year long. Ultimately, though, the Vikings’ 2026 campaign will be defined by how much production they are able to get from their offense.

Right now, Kyler Murray is leading the way on offense as the team’s starting quarterback, but he hasn’t exactly been great so far this season. While he has shown signs of improvement, the front office could conceivably consider adding another quarterback in an effort to give itself options as the season unfolds. With that in mind, let’s check out a trade pitch for the Indianapolis Colts‘ former first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Vikings’ Anthony Richardson Trade Pitch

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Vikings receive: QB Anthony Richardson

Colts receive: Two 2027 fifth-round picks (via CAR and NYG)

Murray has essentially played in three games so far this season (he was forced out of Week 1 early with a concussion), and while he hasn’t necessarily been bad, his numbers have left a lot to be desired (69/101, 662 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT). The Vikings have given themselves some leeway when it comes to navigating the quarterback position, especially after they traded J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants.

While it may seem counterintuitive to take a flier on a guy like Richardson after just having given up on McCarthy, Minnesota still has no long-term answer at the quarterback position, and we have seen head coach Kevin O’Connell work wonders with quarterbacks in the past. Who’s to say he couldn’t do the same with Richardson?

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson has tons of upside, but he’s a very raw prospect who hasn’t come particularly close to putting the pieces of the puzzle together. He hasn’t really played since 2024, and with the Colts committing to Daniel Jones under center, it would make a lot of sense for the team to move on from Richardson in the near future.

At this point, Indianapolis doesn’t have much leverage in trade talks involving Richardson, as its front office has indicated a willingness to move him in the past, and he is set to hit free agency at the end of the season. Minnesota has some extra fifth-round picks from prior trades, so it could part ways with those in an effort to see what Richardson is capable of.

Would Vikings, Colts Be Interested in This Anthony Richardson Trade Pitch?

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 13: Anthony Richardson Sr. #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on in the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Vikings pulled off a similar move just a couple of years ago when they traded for Daniel Jones and built him up behind the scenes. The team ultimately could have re-signed Jones in free agency, but the Colts came in and snagged him. Now, Minnesota is in a unique position to pull off a similar move for Richardson, and getting rid of a pair of fifth-round picks would certainly be a price the team is willing to pay for his services.

Trading Richardson seemingly makes sense for Indy, but with Jones struggling to begin the year, could the team take another look at the former No. 4 overall pick? It’s not an outrageous suggestion, but the team is paying Jones a lot of money, which would make benching him a tough pill to swallow. It seems more likely than not that Richardson will be traded, and while the Vikings aren’t necessarily his most likely suitor, this deal could make sense for all parties involved.