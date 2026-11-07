Vikings Hit With Double Injury Blow Ahead of Bills Game

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave updates on some offensive contributors for the team. O’Connell spoke about running back Demond Claiborne, and receiver Jauan Jennings as the team gets set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Both players have been dealing with injuries over the course of the last couple days. In particular, Thursday’s practice was injury-filled for the pair, as they look to make their way up the Vikings depth chart. Both are seen as valuable depth pieces to their respective positions, and these injuries may certainly be worth monitoring.

In the meantime, O’Connell was able to provide some context to the injuries themselves.

“Just give you some updates on some things as we go into the game. So we did have Demond Claiborne and Jauan Jennings on at Thursday practice, both sustained some injuries. Jauan got a calf strain, and Demond Claiborne got a knee. We don’t necessarily think it’s going to be a surgical thing but it could be something where we’re still kind of in the process of evaluating how much time he may miss. Don’t think his season is necessarily over, but it was an unfortunate injury during the practice the other day.”

Jauan Jennings Has Had Tough Year

Jennings has had a tumultuous season with the Vikings to this point. From being involved in trade rumors to getting into a heated argument with O’Connell on the sideline, it has not been an easy year. His production has not been what the Vikings planned. The wideout only has six receptions for 54 yards, averaging nine yards per catch.

His production has increased over the course of the last couple of weeks. He was able to record two receptions on three targets for 34 yards against the Indianapolis Colts at the end of October. He began November with two receptions on two targets for 11 yards against the Detroit Lions. The production just hasn’t been there for the wide receiver, and one has to wonder if he may be moved ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Vikings RB Has Served As Depth Piece

Claiborne has served the depth role at the running back position for the Vikings. He has recorded six carries for 13 yards over the course of four games. The Vikings backfield has been crowded between Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. The rookie has not had a chance to really break out and showcase the skill set he possesses yet.

Jennings is certainly an intriguing case ahead of Monday’s game. Again, he could be viewed as a potential trade asset. Several websites have linked him to certain teams throughout the course of the last couple of weeks. Jennings may need a fresh start somewhere else, as the Vikings look to solidify their wide receiver room.