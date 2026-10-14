Vikings Star Blake Cashman Sends Strong Message on Brian Flores

The Minnesota Vikings have gotten off to an undefeated start in the 2026 campaign, but the story of their success has been their defense, not their offense. While Kyler Murray and company have taken their time to piece things together, the defense has picked up the slack and turned itself into perhaps the most daunting unit in the league.

Once again, this group is being led by defensive mastermind Brian Flores, who is in his fourth season as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator. And while Flores’ defenses have been great in years past, this season’s group is different. What is making this defense so effective? One of Flores’ players, star linebacker Blake Cashman, explained the key to the unit’s success.

Blake Cashman Dishes on Brian Flores’ High-Powered Defensive Scheme

#Vikings LB Blake Cashman breaks down what makes a Brian Flores defense so unique — and whether there’s ever TOO MUCH blitzing.“Organized chaos! He understands how to limit an offense’s menu, take packages or plays they really like off the board, and always stress the offensive… https://t.co/4KXwToIi5Q pic.twitter.com/5BLurJsx9v— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 14, 2026

Flores has become one of the more divisive figures in the game of football, thanks to his failed stint as the Miami Dolphins head coach and his ongoing lawsuit against the NFL. While he has remained a top head coach candidate over the past few years, the Vikings have managed to hold onto him as their defensive coordinator, and they are reaping the benefits of his work.

Cashman is one player who has thrived under Flores’ lead. A tackling machine at the heart of Flores’ defense, Cashman has gotten off to a red-hot start in 2026, as he’s racked up 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one pass breakup through five games. If he keeps producing at this level, he could very well be on his way to his first Pro Bowl selection.

It’s still early in the season, but Flores has caught the rest of the league off guard by having his defense blitz at an unprecedented rate, as the team has dialed up extra pressure on a whopping 70.5% of its plays. Some folks think those blitz splits could come back to bite the team, but Cashman credited Flores with knowing how to limit opposing offenses, even when he sends extra rushers at the quarterback.

“Organized chaos,” Cashman said of Flores’ defensive scheme. “He understands how to limit an offense’s menu, take packages or plays they really like off the board, and always stress the offensive line, quarterbacks and running backs with his pressure presentation.”

Vikings Defense Hoping to Continue Taking the League By Storm

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 15: Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Blitzing is a risky proposition for defenses in the NFL. When teams are able to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, they are likely doing a good job at limiting their success in the air. The problem is that if you dial up a blitz and don’t get home, the secondary is going to be susceptible to allowing a big play.

In five games, Flores has essentially mitigated that risk by consistently getting pressure, and then disguising his coverages well enough on the backend to ensure that, even if the defensive front doesn’t get home, the secondary will be in position to disrupt the play. So far, this group has been a well-oiled machine, and they will look to continue their hot start to the season when they return to action in Week 7.