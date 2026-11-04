Vikings Coach Floated as Potential Aaron Glenn Replacement for Jets

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1, and that’s largely thanks to their defense, led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Even in the Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Vikings’ defense only gave up 19 points despite allowing 230 rushing yards.

Even on off days, the Vikings’ defense still gives the team a chance to win games. As a result, regardless of how the overall team finishes this season, could this be enough for Flores to garner head-coaching interest despite his lawsuit with the league?

Former NFL QB Boomer Esiason believes the answer is yes and notes that the New York Jets should be calling Flores to replace head coach Aaron Glenn. Moreover, Esiason states that hiring the Vikings coach could resemble their hiring of Rex Ryan in 2009.

“[Flores] would come in here and try to do exactly what Rex Ryan did,” Esiason said in a Nov. 3 video from WFAN. “We’re winning with defense first. I’m getting this thing straightened out. We’ve got enough offensive players. We’re going to get some defensive badasses in here.

“We’re going to start playing some defense. I’d like a guy with a chip on his shoulder. Rex came in with a chip on his shoulder. I think Aaron Glenn tried to come in with a chip on his shoulder, but unfortunately, with all the inexperience around him, including Justin Fields at quarterback, they didn’t have a chance.”

Brian Flores Could Want to Prove He’s a Head Coach

Meanwhile, in the same segment, Gregg Giannotti said that Flores might accept the Jets job on the premise that he gets to face the Miami Dolphins twice a season. Flores compiled a regular-season head coaching record of 24–25 (.490) during his three seasons, including two winning seasons.

“[Flores has a] major chip on his shoulder,” Giannotti said. “He wants to prove to everybody that he can win as a head coach. He feels like he’s been passed over many times before. He was in that division and hates the Dolphins.”

Vikings DC Brian Flores on Facing Bills’ Josh Allen

Speaking of Flores and the AFC East, the Vikings will be facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Ahead of the Week 9 game, Flores spoke about facing Allen and the challenges that the quarterback brings to an opposing defense.

“This is the most, or one of the most, dynamic players in our league,” Flores told reporters on Nov. 3. “He makes a lot of people miss. He breaks a lot of tackles: Big, strong quarterback, huge arm. There’s risk-reward. Pressuring people all the time, every week, and so that’s certainly our play style. I don’t know if we’re going to go too far away from it, but we’re not going to be reckless.

“We’re going to understand that with a guy like this, you can have an unblocked defender, and he can make that guy miss. The rest of the coverage, the rest of the rush, we’ve got to do a great job of working through some extended plays because we’re going to have those. You kind of know that going in. But Josh is one of the best players in our league. This is a testament to his work.”