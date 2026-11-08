Broncos Get Blunt Jonathan Taylor Update Amid Vikings Trade Rumor

The Minnesota Vikings are among the teams reportedly keen on the Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. However, the Vikings aren’t the only team looking to potentially land the 27-year-old running back.

Among the other teams in the rumor mill involving Taylor, there’s the Denver Broncos. With the trade deadline nearing, the Vikings could be seeing one less team in the mix for the Colts star if Minnesota wants to make a serious move for the running back.

KOA’s Benjamin Allbright shared an update from the Broncos’ perspective and where the team stands regarding Taylor.

“I know [Broncos] fans all want that move,” Allbright said in a Nov. 7 video from Broncos Roundtable. “I will say that I don’t know if there’s an offer on the table for Jonathan Taylor. As of Tuesday morning, there wasn’t. I’ve seen a lot of stuff out there.

“I’ve seen a fake report about Jonah Coleman and a first-rounder. That is absolutely false. So, I don’t know if there’s an offer out there. I know they’ve made some phone calls about the price tag, but I don’t know if there’s an offer out there.”

Taylor has played 412 snaps on offense so far for Indianapolis, leading to a 62.8 overall PFF grade. The Colts star has carried the ball 148 times for 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 19 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Taylor has caught 21 passes on 28 targets for 202 receiving yards. As a result, the Colts want fair value for a player of this production.

Does Denver Need to Trade for Jonathan Taylor?

Moreover, from the Broncos’ side, Allbright notes that head coach Sean Payton is the one pushing for Taylor, as he likely believes that’s the missing piece to get Denver over the top.

“We all know Sean Payton wants Jonathan Taylor,” Allbright added. “He’s the one who’s been leaking all this stuff to Kay Adams and his usual cast and crew of former media people he worked with, who all had this exact same story. So you knew where it came from.

“But at the end of the day, I’m not sure this team needs Jonathan Taylor. Would that be nice to have? Yeah, it sure would. I’m not sure they need him, and we’ll find out.”

Broncos, Vikings Get Jonathan Taylor Update From Insider

With only a few days until the trade deadline, Prime Video’s NFL insider James Palmer shared the latest update regarding Taylor and the trade rumors surrounding the player.

“Everything’s a little bit quiet right now,” Palmer said during a Nov. 5 appearance on Prime Video. “Teams are kind of feeling things out on Sunday about where they’re exactly going to be. But we do have Jonathan Taylor circled, and there are teams like the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos still interested in Jonathan Taylor.

“They’ve all contacted the Colts. There’s been a couple of offers in there, but nothing to the level of what Indianapolis is looking for.”