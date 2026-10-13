Vikings Eyeing Former 3,000-Yard, 33-Touchdown QB

The Minnesota Vikings held tryouts for a few intriguing names as the team began its bye week Monday. One of those tryouts was with a quarterback.

According to the NFL transaction wide, the Vikings hosted former Day 3 draft pick and signal-caller Cam Miller for a workout Monday.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Miller at No. 215 overall in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After the 2025 preseason, the Raiders cut Miller, who then joined the team’s practice squad.

Late in his rookie season, the Miami Dolphins signed the quarterback off the Raiders practice squad. He finished his rookie campaign on the Dolphins active roster but didn’t play in the regular season.

Miller spent the 2026 offseason and training camp with the Dolphins. Miami waived the quarterback ahead of the league’s roster deadline in late August. He’s been searching for a new opportunity since then.

Miller played college football at North Dakota State in the FCS, which is where former No. 2 overall pick and Vikings backup quarterback Carson Wentz played. In five seasons at North Dakota State, Miller threw for 9,720 yards with 81 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He went 45-11 as a starter.

During his senior season in 2024, Miller completed 73.5% of his passes for 3,251 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Along with Miller, the Vikings also had receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, D’Wayne Eskridge and Dayton Wade visit for tryouts Monday.

Vikings Host QB Cam Miller for Tryout

Getty Quarterback Cam Miller tried out with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

There’s a lot to be said for a quarterback who just simply leads his team to a lot of wins. That’s what Miller did in college at North Dakota State.

But other than that trait, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein didn’t see a lot of other strong attributes in Miller to make him an intriguing prospect at the next level.

“Miller is a four-year starter with average size and a history of winning games. He can read defenses but isn’t going to wear them out with his decision-making,” wrote Zierlein during the 2025 NFL Draft process. “He lacks ideal anticipation and drive velocity into intermediate pockets of the defense and has instances on tape where he appears too hesitant to cut throws loose to open targets.

“Miller’s mobility works in his favor, but he fails to stand out enough to project NFL success.”

But with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s reputation as a quarterback developer, perhaps Minnesota is interested in taking a flier on Miller.

Vikings Host Multiple Receivers for Tryouts

Getty Head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings hosted quarterback Cam Miller for a tryout on Monday.

It’s also entirely possible the Vikings are more interested in adding another receiver than Miller.

NFL teams often have quarterbacks and receivers try out together just simply because the signal-callers can throw passes to the wideouts. So, it’s sometimes difficult to determine if the NFL team is more focused on scouting the quarterback, receiver or both.

In the case of the Vikings tryouts Monday, the bigger names were at wideout, particularly with Smith-Schuster and Eskridge. Both Smith-Schuster and Eskridge are veteran wideouts who are former second-round selections. As for Wade, he’s an ex-undrafted receiver from the 2024 class.

Last week, the Vikings signed veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the practice squad. They may still be interested in veteran receiver depth, which is why the team had Miller visit Monday — to throw passes.

But we’ll have to wait and see if the Vikings sign any of the four players they hosted at tryouts Monday.

The Vikings enter their bye week with a 5-0 record. They will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 25 in their next game.