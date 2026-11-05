Vikings Trade Pitch Nets Bears QB Amid Kyler Murray Uncertainty

The Minnesota Vikings may be without Kyler Murray for one game, or they could be looking to move on to Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future. Either way, there appears room for the franchise to add another quarterback ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

Suggestions from the likes of ESPN’s Aaron Schatz, among others, have involved Minnesota swinging for the fences with an offer of multiple first-rounders for someone such as Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Go big or go home,” Schatz wrote November 4. “Would coach Kevin O’Connell be able to unlock the skills that made Herbert great early in his career in a way L.A. coordinator Mike McDaniel hasn’t been able to this season?”

And while that kind of move might make sense for the offseason, an incremental and inexpensive upgrade under center is probably the right trade to hunt amid the Murray uncertainties.

Enter Case Keenum of the Chicago Bears, currently the team’s QB3 who has shown a little bit already this season during his age-38 campaign.

Case Keenum Has Put Together 2-0 Record for Bears at Age 38

Keenum has appeared in three games, technically starting two of those, and thus has a 2-0 record on the season.

His one true start came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 following Caleb Williams‘ hamstring injury, and Tyson Bagent subsequently entering concussion protocol after the team’s home loss to the Minnesota Vikings in September. Keenum went 24-of-34 for 247 yards and two TDs while rushing for a third score.

The stat line is a little misleading, as Keenum threw at least two could-be interceptions, upon which the Philly defense did not capitalize. He then took the first snap of the following game, which head coach Ben Johnson said was a reward for how well the QB3 played when the team needed him. However, it was Bagent who took over and led Chicago to a win vs. the New York Jets.

Bagent started in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers, but Keenum came in as relief later in the second half after a disastrous day from the Bears’ regular back up.

Keenum finished the afternoon with 108 passing yards and an interception, while the Packers defense sacked him twice in what ended as a 24-point rout that serves as the only evidence against Chicago being one of the NFL’s best teams halfway through 2026.

Case Keenum More Similar in Style to Carson Wentz Than Kyler Murray

Keenum is not a longterm answer of any kind for the Vikings, but he is a competent passer of the football, which Murray has not been consistently this season.

Murray’s mechanics have been bad even absent pressure, and he has lacked the ability to make explosive plays with what remains a big arm. Keenum is three inches taller and a more traditional pocket passer. That essentially renders him a smaller version of Wentz, who wideout Justin Jefferson appears would prefer to Murray.

And even if O’Connell doesn’t want to trade for a QB to straight up replace Murray in the pecking order — wherever he happens to currently exist there, as QB1 or QB2, which only time will tell — should Murray’s hamstring issue prove a real concern moving forward, Minnesota will need a viable backup/QB3 beyond just Max Brosmer.

Keenum is on a two-year, $5.5 million deal that ends after this season, and he may cost as little in trade as a seventh-round selection — or even a Day 3 pick swap.