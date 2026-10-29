Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Issues Message Amid Vikings Trade Speculation

The Minnesota Vikings are among the teams reportedly keen on Jonathan Taylor. The Indianapolis Colts have already traded DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson on Oct. 27, fueling speculation about whether the star running back could also be on his way out of Indianapolis.

With his name in the trade rumor mill heading into the Nov. 10 deadline, Taylor spoke about his future in Indianapolis, as he could be next to be on the move if the Colts get an offer that’s suitable for them whether that comes from the Vikings or another team.

“I haven’t heard anything, and I can’t control that,” Taylor told the media on Oct. 29 (h/t Mike Chappel of FOX 59). “Obviously, I’m always proud to wear the horseshoe and proud to be here.

“Similar to Quenton and Buck, they were proud to wear the horseshoe and proud to be here. But circumstances may cause otherwise. Hopefully, that day doesn’t come, but I can’t control that.”

Jonathan Taylor Only Focusing on What He Can Control

Taylor has played 319 total snaps for the Colts this season, leading to a 65.3 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has carried the ball 140 times for 587 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 16 missed tackles as a runner.

In the passing game, Taylor has caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 178 receiving yards. Despite his name being in the trade rumor mill, Taylor isn’t focusing on things he can’t control, even with two of his teammates already being traded and the speculation conversation swirling.

“The only thing I can control is rallying these guys in the locker room, helping us put together a great plan and executing it against Jacksonville,” Taylor added. “Because, like I said, it’s a division game. They’re licking their chops right now. They think they’re going to kick us while we’re down, and that has to be a point of emphasis.”

Colts Don’t to Trade Jonathan Taylor Despite Vikings Interest

Even though the Vikings are among the teams reportedly having an interest in Taylor, one update from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter suggests that the Colts want to hold onto their star running back, or at least it might be a hint that they haven’t received an offer that would cause them to trade him yet.

“The big name is Jonathan Taylor, and my understanding is that the owner doesn’t want to trade him,” Schefter said during an Oct. 27 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “We have two weeks until the deadline. I’m sure they don’t want to trade Jonathan Taylor, and if I had to guess today, I would say I don’t think they will trade him.

“I think there are going to be teams out there that are interested and will try to have conversations and make offers. If the Colts don’t change their stance, they won’t trade Jonathan Taylor. Again, I think the owner doesn’t want to trade him right now, for the record. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. By the way, that may just be their stance to drive up the price.”