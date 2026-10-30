NFL Insider Reveals Vikings’ Plans Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings are in a win-now mode given that they are 6-0 and have arguably the best defense in the NFL, led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. With the trade deadline approaching on Nov. 10, the question is what the Vikings want to give up to bolster their team.

On defense, it appears that the Vikings are ready to roll with what they have. However, on offense, that’s a different story. With major trades starting to get done, Minnesota might feel the urge to get a move done in the coming days.

As for what they are looking for, Prime Video NFL insider James Palmer shared what Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley is looking for to improve the offensive unit for the second half of the season.

“I think the Vikings’ new general manager, Nolan Teasley, is looking at everything,” Palmer said during an Oct. 29 appearance on Prime Video. “I’m told he’s a madman on the phones. They’re looking at running back and tight end.”

Palmer didn’t elaborate more regarding what players that the Vikings could be looking at to fill their need at running back and tight end. Nonetheless, that could further fuel the trade speculation regarding the Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor.

Vikings Insider Not Ruling Out Jonathan Taylor Trade

Meanwhile, despite there being doubt that the Colts could trade their star running back or whether the Vikings might make a blockbuster move, Vikings reporter for The Athletic, Alec Lewis, stated that he isn’t ruling out Minnesota making that big trade for Taylor.

“People have asked me about [the Taylor trade rumor], and what can I report? I’ve said the same thing: I’m not going to rule it out because I know they want to be active,” Lewis said in an Oct. 29 video from “Vikings Collective.”

“I also know the need at the running back position right now. I just spent a lot of time talking about split safety and their inability to run against split safety. An elite running back would obviously help with that.”

Taylor has played 319 total snaps for the Colts this season, leading to a 65.3 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has carried the ball 140 times for 587 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 16 missed tackles as a runner.

In the passing game, Taylor has caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 178 receiving yards.

Jonathan Taylor Gets Candid Amid Trade Speculation

With his name circulating in trade rumors ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, Taylor addressed his future in Indianapolis. The Colts could consider moving the running back if they receive an offer that meets their asking price, whether from the Vikings or another interested team.

“I haven’t heard anything, and I can’t control that,” Taylor told the media on Oct. 29. “Obviously, I’m always proud to wear the horseshoe and proud to be here.

“Similar to Quenton and Buck, they were proud to wear the horseshoe and proud to be here. But circumstances may cause otherwise. Hopefully, that day doesn’t come, but I can’t control that.”