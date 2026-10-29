Vikings Get Concerning Update on Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly one of several teams interested in Jonathan Taylor. The Indianapolis Colts have already begun moving key players, trading DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson on October 27, raising questions about whether Taylor could be next to leave Indianapolis.

However, despite the Colts having a mini-fire sale this week, making two big trades in one day, Indianapolis might not be ready to pull the trigger on any trade involving their running back.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz sounded bullish on a potential Taylor trade ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline when sharing what he knows about the situation.

“I don’t think [the Colts are] done,” Schultz said in an Oct. 28 video from SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I don’t know if anything’s imminent in terms of another deal. They moved quickly yesterday with the two trades, and I had talked about the Colts being real sellers and how Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner were at the top of that list. There’s been a lot of talk about Jonathan Taylor. I’m not convinced that one happens.

“I think you’re still looking at Josh Downs, the wide receiver who’s going to be a free agent after this season. Grover Stewart is another one, a defensive tackle who’s been in the league for over a decade and has been a very productive player.”

Colts Could Still Be Open to Making Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline

Nonetheless, this information could mean that the Colts aren’t receiving offers that they might consider worthy of trading their franchise running back. As a result, it could mean that if a team wants Taylor before the deadline, they might have to step up their efforts in the coming days.

“When you make two big moves in one day, particularly with guys who, I think you could call both of them franchise cornerstones, I’m not certain that you’ll see anything imminent, but they’re not done either,” Schultz added.

Vikings Might Not Land Jonathan Taylor Due to Colts’ Stance

Meanwhile, the latest update from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter suggests that the Colts want to hold onto their star running back, or at least it might be a hint that they haven’t received an offer that would cause them to trade him yet.

“The big name is Jonathan Taylor, and my understanding is that the owner doesn’t want to trade him,” Schefter said during an Oct. 27 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “We have two weeks until the deadline. I’m sure they don’t want to trade Jonathan Taylor, and if I had to guess today, I would say I don’t think they will trade him.

“I think there are going to be teams out there that are interested and will try to have conversations and make offers. If the Colts don’t change their stance, they won’t trade Jonathan Taylor. Again, I think the owner doesn’t want to trade him right now, for the record. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. By the way, that may just be their stance to drive up the price.”

Taylor has played 319 total snaps for the Colts this season, leading to a 65.3 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has carried the ball 140 times for 587 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 16 missed tackles as a runner.

In the passing game, Taylor has caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 178 receiving yards.