Jonathan Taylor Responds to Wife’s Comments Amid Vikings Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings have pushed the Indianapolis Colts to being sellers ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Moreover, the Vikings are reportedly interested in running back Jonathan Taylor, per an Oct. 25 report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Taylor is also in the news due to his wife commenting on his future, as she recently uploaded a video talking about the Colts star’s name being in trade rumors leading up to the deadline.

“It all began last season,” Taylor’s wife said in the video. “The Colts were already in the hot seat last year, but then we went on this crazy hot streak with our new QB, and everything looked great until he got hurt. Then we started losing game after game. But because the potential was still there, the GM and the coach were able to keep their jobs for another year.

“Fast-forward to today, our record is 2-4, and we just lost to a winless Titans team. They were 0-5, and now they’re 1-5. Hence, they fire Chris Ballard. Players that once seemed untouchable may now be on the table, hence the rumors circulating around my husband.”

After defeating the Colts, Taylor didn’t throw his wife under the bus and try to distance himself from anything she said in the video she uploaded.

“I think it’s been out there already, so I think her adding to it doesn’t really change anything,” Taylor told reporters postgame (h/t James Boyd of The Athletic). “Everybody’s on TikTok these days, so you just have to come into work and stay focused.”

Jonathan Taylor Should Want Out of Indianapolis

Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Damien Harris believes Taylor needs to want out of Indianapolis given that it would allow for the player to be on a contender and the team could recoup draft capital that it lacks.

“If I’m Jonathan Taylor, in particular, I want to be out of there, and it’s not because I don’t respect what the organization has done for me,” Harris said during an Oct. 25 appearance on CBS Sports HQ. “They drafted him; they gave him a lofty extension. They’ve done right by Jonathan Taylor. But if I were him, I would also want to be done right in the sense that I’ve given so much to this organization.

“I’m such a great football player. Give me an opportunity to go contend. You look at what Kenneth Walker is doing for the Kansas City Chiefs right now. That’s a clear example of a running back in a good situation, in a good offense with a good long-term quarterback.”

Vikings Get Realistic Jonathan Taylor Trade Idea

Recently, in an Oct. 24 article, FanSided’s Zachary Rotman named the Vikings as a potential landing spot for Jonathan Taylor and outlined a realistic trade package Minnesota could offer to acquire the Colts running back.

In Rotman’s proposed deal, the Vikings would send running back Jordan Mason, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles, and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the New York Jets to Indianapolis in exchange for Taylor.

“In order to make this dream into a reality, though, the Vikings would need to part with a lot, and we have them doing just that, parting with something similar to what the 49ers did to acquire Christian McCaffrey,” Rotman wrote in his article.

“Giving up a pair of day-two picks and Jordan Mason might seem like a ton, and I’m not going to minimize it, but in this deal, Minnesota would hold onto its first-round pick and already has an extra third-rounder and two extra sixth-rounders, so they have enough capital to be willing to make this deal.”