Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Breaks Silence Amid Vikings Trade Speculation

The Minnesota Vikings are in trade speculation regarding Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Moreover, the Vikings could push the Colts to become sellers with a win over Indianapolis in Week 7.

If that scenario does happen, Taylor will be one of the veterans on the team that the Colts could consider trading, given that the team needs to restock its draft assets, as it currently doesn’t have a first-round pick.

Amid the trade speculation regarding the Vikings and other teams that could be in on Taylor, The Athletic’s James Boyd relayed a video on Oct. 24 from the Instagram account of the running back’s wife, who shared her thoughts on the uncertainty of her husband and family given the team’s situation.

“It all began last season,” Taylor’s wife said in the video. “The Colts were already in the hot seat last year, but then we went on this crazy hot streak with our new QB, and everything looked great until he got hurt. Then we started losing game after game. But because the potential was still there, the GM and the coach were able to keep their jobs for another year.

“Fast-forward to today, our record is 2-4, and we just lost to a winless Titans team. They were 0-5, and now they’re 1-5. Hence, they fire Chris Ballard. Players that once seemed untouchable may now be on the table, hence the rumors circulating around my husband.”

Vikings Receive Jonathan Taylor Trade Idea

Recently, in an Oct. 24 article, FanSided’s Zachary Rotman named the Vikings as a potential landing spot for Jonathan Taylor and outlined a realistic trade package Minnesota could offer to acquire the Colts running back.

In Rotman’s proposed deal, the Vikings would send running back Jordan Mason, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles, and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the New York Jets to Indianapolis in exchange for Taylor.

“In order to make this dream into a reality, though, the Vikings would need to part with a lot, and we have them doing just that, parting with something similar to what the 49ers did to acquire Christian McCaffrey,” Rotman wrote in his article.

“Giving up a pair of day-two picks and Jordan Mason might seem like a ton, and I’m not going to minimize it, but in this deal, Minnesota would hold onto its first-round pick and already has an extra third-rounder and two extra sixth-rounders, so they have enough capital to be willing to make this deal.”

Minnesota Makes Sense for Colts’ Jonathan Taylor

Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan also stated that the Vikings make sense for Colts running back ahead of the trade deadline.

“It feels like this team is about to hit that full reset button,” Sullivan said in an Oct. 21 video from CBS Sports. “Remember, they don’t have their first-round pick for 2027. That belongs to the New York Jets, who we were talking about earlier because they acquired Sauce Gardner. So, they need to kind of fill that cupboard back up. If you have an asset like Jonathan Taylor, it does feel like now could be the opportunity for this team to move off of him.

“He does not have any guaranteed money at the end of, really, it’s just after this season. There is no guaranteed money left after his contract is signed through 2028. You might have to invest a little bit more in him if you keep him. I think there’s a possibility they move on, and if they do, I look at a team like the Minnesota Vikings. That would make a lot of sense for Jonathan Taylor.”