Vikings Receive Insider Outlook on Justin Herbert Trade Speculation

Midway through the 2026 NFL season, there are question marks about the Minnesota Vikings‘ QB situation. Kyler Murray has yet to start taking the offense in the right direction, and now there’s talk about potentially replacing him as the starter.

The Vikings could look at short-term solutions, but with Murray and Carson Wentz only on one-year contracts, and general manager Nolan Teasley having traded away J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants, Minnesota could go in any direction for their QB this upcoming offseason.

As a result, the Vikings are in trade speculation regarding QBs for the offseason. One big name in the speculation is Los Angeles Chargers‘ Justin Herbert, as the team is 0-7 and is at a crossroads on whether to rebuild with their likely high pick or believe this is an off year.

With the Chargers heading toward a top pick, they could hit the reset button by selecting a QB and potentially trading Herbert. As a result, Vikings have emerged in trade speculation as a possible landing spot, and NFL insider Tom Pelissero weighed in on whether Minnesota could be in on the Los Angeles QB.

“I don’t foresee that being the type of move you’re making in season,” Pelissero said during a Nov. 5 appearance on KFAN. “There are a lot of complicating factors. I would certainly not rule it out somewhere in the full timeline of NFL history, with the Vikings exploring something like that.

“But in the middle of the season, there’s the type of capital it would take for the Chargers to even consider it, Herbert having a no-trade clause and whether he would waive it. Again, never say never. I think it’s a tough deal to do right now, especially because he’s not playing well.”

Vikings Need to Have Full Conviction on Justin Herbert

Herbert has had 282 passing snaps this season so far for the Chargers, leading to a PFF passing grade of 42.6. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,398 yards and five touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He recorded nine big-time throws and 17 turnover-worthy plays.

If the Vikings were to pursue the Chargers star, they’d have to be certain that this production from Herbert is only a down season, given the draft assets they’d have to give up. Still, Pelissero notes that a midseason trade isn’t likely.

“If you give up all that to get him and then it kind of looks the same, at least out of the gate here, there’s a risk factor involved when you don’t have an offseason to train him,” Pelissero added. “So again, I wouldn’t rule anything out right now. But sitting here right now [on Nov. 5] I don’t foresee that happening.”

Chargers Urged Not to Consider Trading Justin Herbert

Whether it’s in the midseason or the offseason, former NFL QB Chase Daniel is urging against the Chargers trading Herbert to any team and retooling with their signal-caller.

“If there is a quarterback that you like, what’s the trade value of Justin Herbert?” Daniel said during a Nov. 5 appearance on “Up & Adams.” “Do you even move on from Justin Herbert? Do you grab Jeremiah Smith and be like, ‘Hey, Herbie, you’re our guy’? I think that’s probably what you end up doing.

“You end up getting Jeremiah Smith because he is, and I hate this word more than anyone, but I use it sometimes, a generational-type guy. But I think there’s probably going to be conversations had. If I were the front office, I would at least have some conversations on whether there’s a quarterback that we even think could be in this area if Justin Herbert fetches three first-round picks.”