Vikings Blockbuster Trade Pitch Nets $132 Million QB-RB Combo

The Minnesota Vikings could use upgrades at both quarterback and running back ahead of the NFL trade deadline early next week, and the Indianapolis Colts happen to be shopping both Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested a wild trade proposal wherein the Vikings send a draft haul to Indianapolis — including a first-round pick in 2027, which the Colts don’t have after trading two firsts for cornerback Sauce Gardner last year — in return for both players.

“A package deal could allow the Colts to get the first-round pick they won’t get by trading Taylor alone,” Florio wrote. “And perhaps the Colts could get another pick or two, perhaps contingent on the playing time and/or performance of either or both players.”

Colts Actively Taking Calls on Both QB Daniel Jones, RB Jonathan Taylor

Florio’s suggestion that the combined value of Jones and Taylor is worth just one first-rounder, with a couple of middling conditional picks attached, feels like at least a slight under-valuation.

For instance, Judy Battista of ESPN on Saturday suggested a Taylor trade between the Vikings and Colts that lands Indianapolis a second-round pick, third-round pick and two fifth-round picks in 2027.

It’s a haul … but the Vikings need Taylor’s home run threat to pair with QB Kyler Murray’s explosive rushing ability. Up until this point of the season, their offense has been largely stagnant despite the presence of receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The Vikings have arguably the best defense in the league, but they’ll need to score points for a deep playoff run. The Colts, engaged in a fire sale and potentially hoping to get a first-rounder for Taylor, get plenty of draft picks to help kickstart what looks like a total rebuild.

Daniel Jones’ Trade Value Impacted by His Recent Achilles Injury, Expensive Contract

And while Battista’s valuation reads a little high for a running back on a $44 million deal with two years remaining on it beyond this season, there is heavy competition for Taylor, including from the New York Giants, that will probably push his cost up.

Jones, who is playing in the first season of a two-year extension worth $88 million, is coming off an Achilles tendon injury and has not played particularly well this season. That probably equates to something like a mid-Day 3 draft selection, perhaps of sixth-round value, give or take.

Something in the range of a first-round pick and a third-round pick in 2027, or maybe both of those assets with a sixth-rounder thrown in as well, feels about right for Taylor and Jones. And Minnesota is the only team in the Taylor conversation that is in a position to take on both players.

“Regardless, with Minnesota previously linked to Taylor and currently linked to Jones, the Colts trading both to the same team could get Indianapolis something they won’t get by trading Taylor and Jones to two different teams — a first-round pick,” Florio continued.