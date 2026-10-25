Vikings Make U-Turn With Running Back Before Colts Game

Just one day after releasing running back DeeJay Dallas, the Minnesota Vikings brought back the veteran. He will play in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings signed Dallas to their practice squad Saturday. The team then elevated him to the active roster for the Week 7 matchup versus the Colts.

The Vikings also announced the round of transactions with Dallas. Minnesota released Dallas from the active roster Friday to create space on the active roster for fellow running back Jordan Mason.

On Saturday, the Vikings also activated Mason from injured reserve to the roster.

Both running backs will play against the Colts.

“To make room for Mason, the Vikings released running back DeeJay Dallas,” wrote Vikings.com’s Craig Peters.

“Minnesota then signed Dallas to its practice squad. The veteran first joined Minnesota’s practice squad in September and was signed to the 53-man roster after Mason’s injury.”

To have space for Dallas on the practice squad, Minnesota released cornerback Natrone Brooks.

Vikings Bring Back DeeJay Dallas, Elevate RB to Active Roster for Week 7

Getty Running back DeeJay Dallas will play for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.

With Mason back, the Vikings will have a full complement of running backs available against the Colts. Mason will serve as an RB2 and perhaps even split carries with veteran starter Aaron Jones Sr.

Mason left in Week 1 with a fractured thumb. Needing surgery, he landed on injured reserve and missed the next four games. Week 7 was the earliest he could come off IR.

In his first season with the Vikings last year, Mason had 758 rushing yards with six touchdowns. He had 59 yards and a score before leaving against the Green Bay Packers in the season opener.

In his absence, Jones has carried the Vikings backfield with 410 rushing yards and two scores. He’s also caught 12 passes for an additional 72 yards.

Dallas only had three rushing attempts with Mason not in the lineup. He played every week but lined up for only 40 offensive snaps while receiving 92 snaps on special teams.

Against the Colts, Dallas will provide extra depth behind Jones and Mason while likely focusing on special teams. The Vikings could also have rookie Demond Claiborne active for the matchup.