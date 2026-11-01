Vikings Deliver Game-Day Roster News Before Lions Showdown

The Minnesota Vikings will have several inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Safety Jakobe Thomas, quarterback Max Brosmer, corner Chuck Demmings, running back Demond Claiborne, tackle Caleb Tiernan, and defensive lineman Elijah Williams will not play on Sunday.

Brosmer is inactive as he is the emergency quarterback. Claiborne is inactive, and that helps solidify the depth chart at running back. Jordan Mason, Aaron Jones, and Deejay Dallas will all be available for the game. In terms of safeties, Jakobe Thomas has not been active for a game up to this point in the season.

This is a relatively clean injury report. Obviously, the big story of the last couple of weeks has been running back Jordan Mason. He returned for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts and played at a high level. He had 15 carries for 68 yards in that contest. The Vikings have struggled with running back depth at times this season, and there are pressing rumors about Jonathan Taylor potentially coming to the team.

Other players such as Tiernan are either developing or working their way into the lineup. The rookie offensive tackle has appeared in two games so far this season. He has been cross-training at left guard in order to give head coach Kevin O’Connell the versatility on the line. The Vikings offensive line has been able to hold up at times this season, as a myriad of injuries has made life difficult for the organization.

Running Back Position Encouraging Health-Wise

Beyond that however, it seems like the Vikings are healthy for the first time in a while. Both Mason and running back Aaron Jones have struggled with injuries at times this season. Now, they appear to be healthy and ready to go. The news on Jones is particularly encouraging, as he has battled an MCL injury for quite a while.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Vikings can do against a stout Lions defense and team. This is a Vikings team that has had some close calls in the past couple of weeks, and now they face a team in the liens that are known for discipline and playing at a high level. The Vikings undoubtedly need a win on Sunday in order to keep pace in the league. For what it’s worth, they are in a comfortable position in the NFC North.

Vikings Are In Unique Spot Moving Forward

The Vikings are certainly in a unique position as they enter the month of November. It will be interesting to see how they handle this month, with the playoff picture in full view. Right now, it’s not necessarily about trying to get into the playoff picture. It’s about maintaining the level of focus. Multiple teams are going to look at the Vikings as a chance to spoil playoff hopes and make a statement. It’s been a while since the Vikings themselves have been in this position. Now, they need to make sure they can handle it. It all starts on Sunday, as they face a tough division rival with a chance to make a statement