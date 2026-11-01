Vikings Get Encouraging News on Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade

The Minnesota Vikings have been eyeing the sweepstakes for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. They have been frequently linked to the running back over the course of the last couple of days. Now, a new report from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz lends credence to that. Schultz indicated that the Vikings are among the teams that have checked in on the running back.

Taylor has been long-linked to the Vikings, especially over the past couple of weeks. Most recently, it was reported that the odds of the Vikings landing Taylor were slim. Now, it appears that they are at least trying to maintain their interest in the running back. The price for Taylor will probably be high. This is something that Schultz alluded to in his post on social media.

As the #Colts continue to field trade offers for star RB Jonathan Taylor, sources say the Vikings, Giants, Broncos, Bengals and Packers are among the teams that have checked in. The asking price is believed to be too high right now, but sources do believe a trade is leaning to be more likely than not at this point.

Jonathan Taylor Would Help Vikings

Taylor would immediately give the Vikings another impact running back. So far, he has recorded 587 yards and eight touchdowns on 140 carries. The playmaker has also proven to be effective in the passing game. He has 17 receptions for 178 yards. Most recently, he reported 18 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. A 38-yard rush was his longest of the afternoon.

Taylor would immediately be able to provide depth to the Vikings’ running back room. A combination of Aaron Jones and Jonathan Taylor would automatically make the Vikings’ rushing attack one of the best in the NFL. Furthermore, the addition of Taylor would also be able to help save Jones for the playoffs and keep him fresh. Jones has been dealing with a variety of injuries over the course of the season. It would be wise for the Vikings to give him a bit of a breather at times.

Rushing Attack Has Been Positive For Vikings

The rushing attack has been able to stabilize over the course of the season. They have 716 yards on 181 attempts. This breaks down to four yards per carry and 119.3 yards per game. The team has also been able to record three rushing touchdowns this season. Jones has led the way with 105 carries for 436 yards and two touchdowns. The former Green Bay Packers running back is averaging 72.7 yards per game.

Beyond Jones, the production has stalled a little bit. Next in line is quarterback Kyler Murray. He has 25 carries for 132 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He has no touchdowns on the season. If anything, Murray being the second-leading rusher on the team exemplifies the need for additional running back depth.

If there is a bright spot about this, it’s that reinforcements are either here or already coming back. Jordan Mason rushed 13 times for 68 yards and his return game last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Overall, he has 30 carries for 427 yards, and a touchdown on the season. This averages out to 63.5 rushing yards per game.

The Vikings are undoubtedly sniffing around and looking to land a running back of Taylor’s caliber. They need additional depth at the position, and they need it badly. Taylor would be the perfect fit for a Vikings offense that needs a bit of a spark. Now it’s up to general manager Nolan Teasley to make the call.