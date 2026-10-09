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Vikings Insider Drops Blunt Prediction on Key Starter For Sunday

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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 8: Fans flow through the stadium before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings have a rather lengthy injury report heading into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Now, Minnesota Vikings analyst Darren Wolfson anticipates that one of the team’s best players will not be available for the contest. Wolfson indicated that he expects Ryan Vandermark at the left tackle position.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell first gave an update on Monday about  Darrisaw’s status. He indicated that the offensive lineman suffered a concussion and was going through protocol. 

Now, Wolfson seems to have the same line of thinking.

“Darrisaw is the clear concern. Concussion history, now the bye helps but at this point I’m anticipating Ryan Vandemark at left tackle Sunday in New Orleans. Hopefully it’s not a long-term type concussion setback but he remains in protocol. To overcome the five steps at this point seems like a long shot.”

Ryan Van Demark offensive tackle Buffalo Bills
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after kicking a field goal with teammate Ryan Van Demark #74 against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Van Demark Could Be Go-To Option For Vikings

Van Demark spent extensive time with the Buffalo Bills from 2022-2025. He appeared in 43 regular season games, starting six of them in addition to three postseason games. He started at both the left and right guard positions for Buffalo and was able to provide versatility.

Van Demark came to the Vikings in the offseason. He signed a  one-year $4.2 million contract with the idea that he would be a swing tackle.

Statistically, run-blocking is where he functions best. The lineman has recorded a 75 overall run-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus. He measures in at six-foot-seven, 307 pounds, and undoubtedly helped him in terms of run-blocking.

If there is one weakness he has, it is pass-blocking. He has a pass-blocking rate of 47.2 according to Pro Football Focus. This is certainly a bit problematic, as he could potentially be protecting Murray’s blindside. This only highlights how big Darrisaw’s injury is.

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp
GettyEAGAN, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 01: Christian Darrisaw #71, Donovan Jackson #74 and Vershon Lee #66 of the Minnesota Vikings participate in a drill during Training Camp at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on August 01, 2026 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Vikings Offensive Line Suffering Injury Bug

The offensive line has been a sore spot, quite literally, for the Vikings lately. Thursday’s injury report saw several Vikings linemen on it. Right tackle Brian O’Neill is dealing with a knee injury. He was limited in both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Jackson, center Nick Samac, and center Michael Jurgens are all on injured reserve.

Samac is dealing with a knee injury, while Jurgens is dealing with an elbow injury. That being said, Jurgens was a full participant in practice this week, and he could be activated before kickoff on Sunday.

Anyway you slice it, Jackson’s injury is less than ideal. He is a vital part of the offensive line and the team overall. The Vikings are heading into this game against the Saints a bit banged up. The offensive line is taking the brunt of the injuries. Between Jefferson’s unknown status and this offensive line, the Vikings will have their work cut out for them heading into Sunday.

The team has overcome adversity in different ways this season. Sunday’s game may be a chance for them to do so again. Here’s to hoping that the team has the best-case scenario with Jackson potentially suiting up. However, it sounds like the Vikings have a backup plan just in case.

Danny Jaillet Danny Jaillet is a sportswriter with more than 15 years experience in the industry. He has been featured on Fox Sports, USA Today, and Yahoo Sports among others. He graduated from Worcester State University with a B.A. in communications and a minor in writing. More about Danny Jaillet

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Vikings Insider Drops Blunt Prediction on Key Starter For Sunday

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