Vikings Get Big Injury News as Key Star Returns to Practice

The Minnesota Vikings released their injury report for Thursday’s practice, and some notable developments were on that list.

Wide receivers Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson were limited. Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw did not practice as he continues to recover from a concussion. Right tackle Brian O’Neill was also limited, as well as corner Chuck Demmings. Running back Aaron Jones Sr. took a rest day, after being limited in practice on Wednesday.

A Concerning Injury Report For Vikings

This is certainly a concerning injury report for multiple reasons. For one, Jefferson expressed interest in playing on Sunday which is a homecoming game for him. The Vikings did sign wide receiver depth and Odell Beckham Jr. earlier in the week in an effort to add depth to the wide receiver room. Now, it looks like a smart move.

As far as Darrisaw is concerned, he was in concussion protocol earlier this week. He did not practice on Wednesday either, as he continues to be evaluated.

O’Neill is battling a knee injury and was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. This is certainly frustrating for an offensive line that is being thwarted by injuries. Center Michael Jurgens is currently in the 21-day return to practice window. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Other injuries of note include tight end Ben Yurosek and punter Brett Thorson. Yurosek is dealing with an ankle injury but was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practice. Thorson is dealing with a hamstring injury, but was a full participant in both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 16: Nahshon Wright #26 of the Chicago Bears intercepts a touchdown pass intended for Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Jordan Addison Status Positive For Vikings

The return of Jordan Addison is certainly a big development for the Minnesota Vikings. The wide receiver sat out Wednesday’s session due to hamstring soreness, and he was back on the field Thursday. Coach Kevin O’Connell considers the injury minor, and he noted it resulted from a play where Addison was tugged on against the Miami Dolphins.

With Justin Jefferson missing Thursday’s practice, Addison’s return could be a major development. The Vikings need wide receiver depth, and they were able to add it in Beckham Jr.

Getty Wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.

Justin Jefferson Status A Bit Worrying

On the Jefferson front, the fact that he was not at practice is a bit concerning. He mentioned that he felt like he was ready to play on Wednesday night. Now, his status for Sunday seems a little bit more in doubt. This is certainly something to monitor especially on Friday, when game statuses are officially released.The Vikings certainly need Jefferson in order to have the offense function at a high level. That much is clear.

Either way, this practice report has a lot of polarizing news. On the one hand, it is certainly a positive that Addison is back. On the other hand, injuries to the offensive line and Jefferson certainly make things difficult. This is all part of the grind of an NFL season.