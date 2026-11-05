Chargers Get Strong Justin Herbert Take Amid Vikings Trade Speculation

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t tied to any QB for the 2027 NFL season, as Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz are on one-year contracts, and general manager Nolan Teasley traded away J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants.

As a result, the Vikings are in trade speculation regarding QBs for the offseason. One big name in the speculation is Los Angeles Chargers‘ Justin Herbert, as the team is 0-7 and is at a crossroads on whether to rebuild with their likely high pick or believe this is an off year.

Because of the uncertainty of the Chargers’ long-term plan, the Vikings have emerged in trade speculation as a potential landing spot for Herbert if Los Angeles decides to hit the reset button.

Nonetheless, former NFL QB Chase Daniel is urging against the Chargers trading Herbert to any team and retooling with their signal-caller.

“If there is a quarterback that you like, what’s the trade value of Justin Herbert?” Daniel said during a Nov. 4 appearance on “Up & Adams.” “Do you even move on from Justin Herbert? Do you grab Jeremiah Smith and be like, ‘Hey, Herbie, you’re our guy’? I think that’s probably what you end up doing.

“You end up getting Jeremiah Smith because he is, and I hate this word more than anyone, but I use it sometimes, a generational-type guy. But I think there’s probably going to be conversations had. If I were the front office, I would at least have some conversations on whether there’s a quarterback that we even think could be in this area if Justin Herbert fetches three first-round picks.”

Justin Herbert Gets Vikings Take From NFL Insider

Recently, with the Vikings having a championship-caliber defense, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer floated the Vikings as a possible destination for Herbert as the insider added fuel to the trade speculation conversation.

“I don’t see a scenario where the Chargers make him available over the next week,” Breer said in a Nov. 3 video. “I wouldn’t mind the Vikings taking a swing on this; I think the idea of trading for a player like this is similar to the idea of trading for Jeffery Simmons, who wasn’t necessarily available.

“I really think there’s a top-five quarterback in Justin Herbert, and it’s not just what I’m seeing. It’s what the rest of the league is seeing and what people I talk to are seeing.”

Herbert has had 282 passing snaps this season so far for the Chargers, leading to a PFF passing grade of 42.0. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,398 yards and five touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He recorded eight big-time throws and 17 turnover-worthy plays.

Could Minnesota Be a Landing Spot for Lamar Jackson?

Meanwhile, Herbert isn’t the only QB in the trade speculation regarding the Vikings. Zachary Rotman of FanSided ranked the potential landing spots for Lamar Jackson if the QB and the Baltimore Ravens can’t agree on a contract extension. Regarding the Vikings, Rotman ranked Minnesota as the No. 3 spot.

“Trading for Jackson would mean parting with a haul of draft picks and paying him historic amounts of money,” Rotman wrote in a Nov. 3 article. “This could result in the supporting cast around Jackson taking a bit of a hit, so how open would the Vikings be to making that happen?

“I think of the teams on this list, the Vikings should be the most aggressive. Will they be, though? They seem to be fine with their mediocre-to-bad options.”