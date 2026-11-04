Vikings Receive Intriguing Mention Regarding Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

The Minnesota Vikings have no long-term solution at QB, with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz under contract for this season only. As a result, Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley could go in any direction to find his long-term starter.

Moreover, Murray’s struggles this season and inability to find consistency in the offense under head coach Kevin O’Connell. As a result, some are calling for change. Nonetheless, another question is what the Vikings could do long-term at the position.

Zachary Rotman of FanSided ranked the potential landing spots for Lamar Jackson if the QB and the Baltimore Ravens can’t agree on a contract extension. Regarding the Vikings, Rotman ranked Minnesota as the No. 3 spot.

“Trading for Jackson would mean parting with a haul of draft picks and paying him historic amounts of money,” Rotman wrote in a Nov. 3 article. “This could result in the supporting cast around Jackson taking a bit of a hit, so how open would the Vikings be to making that happen?

“I think of the teams on this list, the Vikings should be the most aggressive. Will they be, though? They seem to be fine with their mediocre-to-bad options.”

Jackson has dealt with injuries this season, and the Ravens will have to decide on these contract talks whether this recent string of injuries is a sign that he might be in decline.

Minnesota Needs to Stop With Mediocre QB Options

Moreover, Rotman’s reason for putting the Vikings as the No. 3 landing spot is because they finally need to have a guy who’s a franchise QB. Still, the risk will be the injuries and the potential package needed to secure the two-time MVP.

“The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 despite dealing with mostly poor quarterback play from Kyler Murray, and they went 9-8 last season despite getting starts from the likes of JJ McCarthy and Max Brosmer,” Rotman added in his article.

“Their ability to win in spite of lackluster quarterback play has to have the organization wondering how good they’d be if they went from Murray to Jackson. How eager will they be to make this happen, though?”

Justin Herbert Issued Vikings Take Amid Chargers Struggles

Meanwhile, with the Vikings having a championship-caliber defense, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer floated the Vikings as a possible destination for Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

“I don’t see a scenario where the Chargers make him available over the next week,” Breer said in a Nov. 3 video. “I wouldn’t mind the Vikings taking a swing on this; I think the idea of trading for a player like this is similar to the idea of trading for Jeffery Simmons, who wasn’t necessarily available.

“I really think there’s a top-five quarterback in Justin Herbert, and it’s not just what I’m seeing. It’s what the rest of the league is seeing and what people I talk to are seeing.”

Herbert has had 282 passing snaps this season so far for the Chargers, leading to a PFF passing grade of 42.0. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,398 yards and five touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He recorded eight big-time throws and 17 turnover-worthy plays.