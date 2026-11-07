Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Sends Blunt Message Amid Trade Rumors

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings recently had a chance to return to the San Francisco 49ers, also a one-loss team with Super Bowl aspirations where he spent the entirety of his NFL career and had reasonable success before leaving last offseason, but Jennings turned down the opportunity.

On Saturday, November 7, Kevin Seifert of ESPN explained why the wideout made that choice despite his production plummeting amid what has generally been just bad offense in Minnesota all season long.

“I just thought it was best for both teams,” Jennings said. “No distractions. I love where I’m at.”

Jauan Jennings on Pace for Worst Season of Career With Vikings

Jennings has appeared in six of the team’s seven games this year, missing the season opener due to family concerns. He will miss his second outing of the campaign against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” due to a recent calf strain.

That injury could make him harder to trade, as teams with potential interest will surely be looking to add someone who can help right away and won’t potentially miss more games with an injury that could linger. Calf problems are also closely tied to Achilles tendon tears when players and teams fail to manage them correctly.

Beyond that, Jennings’ stat line for the season leaves a good deal to be desired. He has seen just 10 targets come his way, making six catches for 54 yards and no TDs.

Jennings fell just 25 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard campaign in the NFL as a member of the 49ers in 2024. He followed up that effort with a career-high nine touchdowns last season.

All of that led to the wideout heading to free agency and inking a one-year deal with Minnesota for $8 million. But regardless of Jennings’ stated happiness, he has fallen well short of that contract value midway through the season.

Jauan Jennings Still Viable Trade Candidate

None of that leads Jennings to untradable status for a few reasons.

First, his contract carries a base salary of just $1.63 million. Any team dealing for him ahead of the deadline will only have to absorb $815,000 onto its 2026 salary cap, and Jennings has no money or years on his deal following 2026. So he is a small financial risk.

There are also the Vikings’ struggles at quarterback to consider. Not only has Jennings been essentially a non-factor with Kyler Murray under center, but Justin Jefferson is off to the worst start of his career and Jordan Addison’s numbers extrapolate out to something close to his career-lows across the three major categories of catches, yards and TDs.

Minnesota has switched to Carson Wentz under center due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered by Murray, which is a classification upgrade semantically after the team called his concern “hamstring tightness” after the loss in Detroit last week and for a few days to follow.

Whether Wentz might make a difference for Jennings is hard to say, as Jennings won’t play Monday and did not appear in the team’s first game, in which Wentz came in after Murray suffered a concussion during the first quarter.

Wentz and Jennings have played together only once, in Week 2 during wet and rainy conditions at Soldier Field where the two teams combined to score a total of 12 points.

If Jennings’ injury is not overly serious, he could still make sense as a trade target for a team like the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the league’s November 10 deadline.