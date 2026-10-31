Vikings’ NFC Rival Emerges as Top Threat to Steal Jonathan Taylor in Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are among a handful of teams in conversations with the Indianapolis Colts for running back Jonathan Taylor. But while the Vikings are among the frontrunners, they aren’t without serious competition for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Based on multiple reports from across the NFL media landscape on Saturday, October 31, the team that Minnesota probably needs to concern itself with the most regarding Taylor is the New York Giants.

The aggressive behavior of Giants head coach John Harbaugh in his pursuit of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons — which bucked traditional league norms in that he called the Tennessee Titans owner directly, going over the head of general manager Mike Borgonzi — is perhaps the template by which Minnesota can expect Harbaugh to pursue Taylor.

Jonathan Jones of The Athletic reported that news in a column Saturday.

Great scoop from Jonathan and a sign of how different business is being done now. Harbaugh is willing to take big swings. With the news that Jonathan Taylor is now available, would very much expect the Giants to be in the mix https://t.co/s3atSe00oe — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 31, 2026

“Great scoop from Jonathan and a sign of how different business is being done now,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic posted to X. “Harbaugh is willing to take big swings. With the news that Jonathan Taylor is now available, would very much expect the Giants to be in the mix.”

John Harbaugh, Giants Could Steal Jonathan Taylor From Vikings or Drive Up RB’s Trade Price

In that same column, Jones noted explicitly that the Giants are probably right alongside the Vikings as the top contenders for Taylor.

“The Vikings and Giants appear to be the favorites to land him if he’s dealt, but he can’t fit under Minnesota’s cap right now,” Jones wrote. “So either the Vikings would have to rearrange a deal or two, or the Colts would have to eat some of his salary, which would likely drive the price up for the acquiring team.”

The price is already high, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix Sports.

“The Colts already turned down a 2027 second-round draft pick plus an additional pick for RB Jonathan Taylor, making clear they’d want a premium to trade the face of the franchise,” Pelissero wrote on X.

Colts in Ongoing Talks With 5 Teams Interested in Jonathan Taylor

Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN reported Saturday that the Colts are willing to move Taylor, but it is possible now that the fierce competition for him might push the price tag all the way to a first-round pick.

“Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing, according to sources,” they wrote.

Also included in the sweepstakes are the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, per the ESPN report.

Like the Vikings, New York (4-2-1) is at the top of its division and looking to add talent for what appears now to be a clean runway to an NFC East title, which would at worst mean a home game in Round 1 of the playoffs in January.