Vikings Get Consequential Jonathan Taylor Trade Update

The Minnesota Vikings remain among the strongest candidates to trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as deadline talks heat up around the NFL this week.

With eight days remaining until the trade window closes, Jordan Schultz told Ryan Clark of “The Pivot” on Monday, November 2 that the Vikings are among a handful of teams making bold offers in their attempts to secure Taylor’s services for the stretch run.

Here’s everything I know about the #Colts’ trade talks involving RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Josh Downs, DT Grover Stewart and other players, including which teams are interested and why Indianapolis is trading players away. Discussed with @Realrclark25 on #ThePivot: https://t.co/ZANCGWaIE2 pic.twitter.com/h2YyOt9mb3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 2, 2026

“I would say this on JT, my understanding is that five or six teams have been aggressively pursuing him: Giants, Packers, Broncos, Seahawks, Bengals, Vikings,” Schultz said. “I believe he, also, would be open to a fresh start. And I think it will take at least a second round-plus, call it plus additional compensation, to get it done. And I actually do expect that to happen.”

Vikings Struggled to Run Football in Loss to Lions

Minnesota’s offense struggled mightily against what was the last-ranked Detroit Lions defense in yardage surrendered per game heading into Week 8.

The Vikings mustered just 15 points, and that was despite serious injuries to linebacker Jack Campbell (neck) and recently returned safety Brian Branch (concussion). But even against a depleted unit that was affording almost 400 yards per contest to opposing offenses, quarterback Kyler Murray could not get things going.

Minnesota finished the day with 266 total yards, including just 81 yards on the ground across 18 carries. Aaron Jones Sr. returned from a knee injury that knocked him out in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, but he logged just five carries for 22 yards. Jordan Mason hauled the football eight times for 20 yards, while DeeJay Dallas rushed one time for four yards.

Murray actually led the team on the ground with four attempts for 35 yards. He also completed just 17-of-29 passes and threw an interception on the afternoon.

Vikings Players Grow Frustrated as Offense Stalls Under QB Kyler Murray

Wide receiver Jordan Addison did not mince words following the loss, calling out the entire offense, including Murray and the running backs, for their lack of execution.

“It’s not really about finding ourselves, just making the routine plays,” Addison said. “When you turn on the tape, you got guys open. Running the ball, we got gaps that’s open. We just gotta execute, honestly.”

Meanwhile, Jefferson chose not to speak with reporters following the game.

Frustrations are clearly bubbling over in Minnesota, and things could get much worse with another loss or two. Adding an elite-level back like Taylor is thus worth a second-round pick, and potentially more, given that he would step in and be the team’s best offensive weapon right away — save for Jefferson.

Taylor’s ability to run and catch the football out of the backfield, complemented by Murray’s scrambling prowess, might at least take some of the pressure off of a defense that held the Lions’ high-powered attack to just 19 points on the road, which still wasn’t good enough to get the win.