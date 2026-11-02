Vikings’ Jordan Addison Sends Veiled Shot at Kyler Murray After Lions Loss

The Minnesota Vikings‘ wide receivers are starting to get fed up with a lack of execution on the part of quarterback Kyler Murray, which is coming to light in both word and deed.

Jordan Addison spoke to reporters following the team’s first loss of the season, which came at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions in Week 8. And while he didn’t call out Murray by name, it was difficult to interpret the fourth-year WR’s comments as anything but a direct criticism of his quarterback.

“It’s not really about finding ourselves, just making the routine plays,” Addison said. “When you turn on the tape, you got guys open. Running the ball, we got gaps that’s open. We just gotta execute, honestly.”

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Growing Tired of Kyler Murray’s Struggles

Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson was visibly frustrated on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ defeat in Detroit, in which Minnesota mustered a total of just 15 points.

Jefferson tallied five catches for 33 yards on the afternoon, adding one touchdown — his fourth of the season, but only the second delivered by the arm of Murray.

The wide receiver then bailed on speaking with media members following the game, perhaps knowing what type of questions they would likely ask.

Jefferson spoke last week about being okay with the fact that the start of the 2026 campaign, which is now almost halfway over, has been the slowest of his elite career. The reason for his lack of bad feelings, he said, was because the Vikings were winning games.

Minnesota has only lost once now, but did so recently and in ugly fashion to an NFC North rival. And already, the tide appears to be turning against Murray who has had a few flashes during his time with the Vikings but has mostly struggled in his efforts to lead what has become one of the least productive offensive units in the NFL.

Kyler Murray Echoes Familiar Chorus of Excuse-Making After Loss to Lions

Murray all but guaranteed heading into Detroit that things were going to change with regards to the offense, and specifically getting Jefferson the football more. However, he failed to deliver on that promise.

“We’ve gotta find ways to get him the ball. Obviously they’re gonna double him, and they did today. … This is my first year with him,” Murray said. “Obviously he’s frustrated, and that’s understandable. He is who he is, and he has every right to feel the way he feels when he doesn’t get the ball.”

Murray has mentioned his minimal time in the offense and limited opportunities to work with Jefferson on multiple occasions in an attempt to explain away what the quarterback has brushed off as temporary growing pains, not persistent problems. But Murray’s explanations begin to take on the ring of excuse-making the more he repeats them.

Judd Zulgad of SKOR North criticized Murray heavily during the loss to the Lions, suggesting head coach Kevin O’Connell bench him for Carson Wentz.

Of course, that didn’t end up happening, but one wonders how frustrated O’Connell will let his pass-catchers grow with Murray before making a drastic move to try and shock the offense to life.