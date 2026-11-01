Vikings, Jordan Addison Trade Floated As Deadline Nears

The Minnesota Vikings are now eight days away from the 2026 trade deadline. Before they get there, there are two games to take care of.

In Week 8, they travel to Ford Field to play the Detroit Lions. In Week 9, they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Minneapolis. As of the publishing of this article, we are about six hours away from kickoff in Detroit. There has yet to be a big trade from Minnesota’s perspective, but there’s still plenty of time.

Much of the speculation surrounding the Vikings has been about Jonathan Taylor, and even some about Maxx Crosby. What hasn’t been discussed much is the possibility of the Vikings trading away a major piece.

Vikings Could Trade Away Jordan Addison

Adam Carlson of Sports Illustrated refreshed the idea of a Jordan Addison trade as we near the deadline.

“It would take a stellar trade package for the Vikings to trade Jordan Addison, but for the right compensation, a deal could get done. Addison is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, where Minnesota would be on the hook for $18 million. If Addison doesn’t sign an extension before the end of the 2027 NFL season, he will be an unrestricted free agent. The cost of signing a top-tier WR2 has skyrocketed lately, with several in that position earning around $20 million per year.

Paying Addison to stay in Minnesota should be the most hopeful outcome, but if that doesn’t look like an option with the team’s salary cap situation, finding a trade partner and acquiring assets would be the next best option for the Vikings.”

It’s hard to imagine that the Vikings would trade Addison away sitting at 6-1 or 7-0, but it is a situation to monitor this offseason.

Minnesota Gets Massive Jonathan Taylor Sweepstakes Update

Per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer, there has been a big development that reveals the potential size of a Jonathan Taylor trade.

“The Colts already turned down a 2027 second-round draft pick plus an additional pick for RB Jonathan Taylor, making clear they’d want a premium to trade the face of the franchise.”

Pelissero also explained how the Colts are handling Taylor in the meantime.

“The Colts’ position on Jonathan Taylor hasn’t changed: No player is off-limits in trade talks, but they’d want a lot to move their star RB. For now, he’s a Colt and expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars.”

It is unclear whether or not the Vikings were the team that Indianapolis turned down the second-round selection from. It’s not unlikely, but either way, we now have a better grasp on what the trade could cost Minnesota.

If the Vikings want to really amp up their offense, they’re going to have to pay up in a big way for Jonathan Taylor. They must weigh the potential future impact of trading for an aging RB and determine if they really do want to go “all in” on 2026.