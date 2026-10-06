Justin Herbert Trade Speculation Opens Door for Vikings Blockbuster

After trading J.J. McCarthy over a week ago, the Minnesota Vikings might have a clean slate with their starter and backup QB positions, given that Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz are on one-year contracts.

As a result, if Murray fails to impress this season, general manager Nolan Teasley could decide to start from scratch and find a QB that fits his vision for the Vikings. Teasley could go the free agency, draft, or trade route to find his signal-caller if the Murray experiment doesn’t lead to success.

If Teasley goes the trade route, there might be an interesting name this offseason: Los Angeles Chargers‘ Justin Herbert. After falling to 0-4 on the season, SI’s Gilberto Manzano believes it’s time for the Chargers to hit the reset button this upcoming offseason and trade Herbert.

“I can’t believe it has come to this point, but it’s time the 0–4 Chargers explore every option for how to best rebuild this team, including the possibility of trading Herbert (19-of-31, 189 yards, TD, 2 INTs), who struggled in the 30–23 loss to the Seahawks,” Manzano wrote in an Oct. 5 article.

As for what it would take for a team to land Herbert? Well, Manzano shared that as well with his take.

“Herbert would likely generate at least two first-round picks, as the Lions did after trading Matthew Stafford to the Rams in 2021,” Manzano added in his article. “Maybe even three first-rounders, since Herbert is only 28 and Stafford got moved after turning 30. Some might say that Herbert’s performances lately aren’t worth that asking price.”

Justin Herbert Might Need Change of Scenery Amid 0-4 Start

If it takes two first-round picks, is that the draft capital that the Vikings want to give up to finally solve their QB situation long-term? Nonetheless, from the Chargers’ perspective, this scenario makes sense if they are serious about tearing the team down and starting from scratch.

“Harbaugh constantly talks about getting Herbert to Canton one day,” Manzano wrote. “But that likely won’t happen unless the Chargers trade him. Harbaugh hasn’t had answers on how to best protect Herbert, who was hit 10 times in Seattle, including on the lost fumble that sealed the fourth consecutive loss.

“If the Chargers net multiple draft picks for Herbert and land a top-five pick as a result of their own miserable season, they could get a top quarterback and top wide receiver in what should be a loaded NFL draft.”

Vikings Do Have Draft Capital to Make Blockbuster Move

As for the Vikings, they’ve been a name in the speculation conversation when it comes to a hypothetical Herbert trade. Recently, SKOR North’s Thor Nystrom stated that it would take a “Godfather offer” for the Vikings to land the Chargers star.

Meanwhile, Austen Bundy of FanSided also recently floated the idea of the Vikings being a trade destination for Herbert, given that Minnesota has the draft capital.

“The Minnesota Vikings are in a trial year with quarterback Kyler Murray (who already has health issues), and 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is clearly on his way out after being bumped to QB3,” Bundy wrote in a Sept. 22 article, which was before the McCarthy trade to New York.

“Minnesota owns all of its picks for rounds one through three for the next two drafts (including an additional third-rounder from the Philadelphia Eagles). Package any number of those seven picks and Los Angeles would have a pretty good deal on its hands.”