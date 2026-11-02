NFL Fan Frustrates Justin Jefferson, Shouts Racist Remark at Vikings-Lions Game

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson’s frustrations on the field were well documented in a 19-15 loss to the Detroit Lions — but what happened off the field made it worse.

Video has surfaced of a fan antagonizing the superstar receiver. The fan, sitting front row behind the Vikings sideline during Sunday’s game at Ford Field in Detroit, was caught heckling Jefferson and Caleb Banks, who was the subject of a racist remark made by the fan.

Two separate videos captured the fan, whose raspy voice can be heard through the crowd noise, yelling at Jefferson and Banks.

‘Take Care of Your Daughter’: NFL Fan Antagonizes Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

During the game, the fan was captured on video heckling Jefferson.

“Take care of your daughter,” the fan shouted repeatedly at Jefferson.

“Chill out, Justin,” another fan shouted, as the Vikings’ receiver turned around after he had had enough.

“You don’t know me,” Jefferson said, with his arms outstretched.

“You don’t know your daughter,” the fan continued.

“Do you know me,” Jefferson asked before the fan replied, “Do you know your daughter?”

“Shut the [expletive] up,” Jefferson repeated before turning away from the heated exchange.

Lions Fan Makes Racist Remark at Vikings Rookie Caleb Banks

In another video, the same fan was captured heckling Banks, a 2026 first-round rookie.

“You’re the darkest Caleb I’ve ever seen,” the man shouted. “I’ve never seen a Caleb as dark as you.”

The fan caught the attention of Banks, who seemingly retorted before walking away.

Lions fans were really saying anything they wanted to the #Vikings players. https://t.co/gMmlXlgPpL pic.twitter.com/kAzhoan4Xt — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) November 2, 2026

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Declines Media Availability After Loss to Lions’

In a game where the Vikings passing attack failed to take a step forward coming out of the bye, Jefferson declined to speak with reporters in the locker room, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

Jefferson caught five passes for 33 yards, but several throws from Kyler Murray sailed over the receiver’s head, including one late in the game with the Vikings attempting to come back.

“We had some opportunities for [Jefferson], and there were some chances there,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said, per ESPN. “But we’ve got to find a way to get him the ball, especially on potential chances for him on some of those sequences where we’re looking to kick off some momentum. He’s a great guy to do it behind, and we’ll continue to find ways to get him the football. But it was a division game. These guys want to win. I don’t fault the frustration or the competitiveness in any way, shape or form.”

Jefferson’s absence from postgame media availability has resparked potential trade talk involving the superstar receiver just one week away from the league trade deadline.

“You’re going to wake up one morning and hear a source say Justin Jefferson is asking for a trade,” Sharpe said November 1 on his podcast, “Nightcap.” “This would be the second year they’ve wasted this man. Think about what he could do.

“This man was on a historic pace, and it’s come to a screeching halt. Remember, a receiver getting 1,000 yards in 17 games isn’t anything special. That’s only about 58 yards per game. Nobody is paying a player real money for 58 yards a game. He’s doing all the right things. He’s a total team player, but he knows.”