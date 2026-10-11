Vikings Star Justin Jefferson Joins Franchise Legends With Historic Touchdown vs. Saints

There are not many names in Minnesota Vikings history that Justin Jefferson hasn’t already joined in the record books. On Sunday, October 11, the superstar wide receiver added two more.

Jefferson caught a 15-yard touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints, giving him 45 career receiving touchdowns and tying Sammy White and Anthony Carter for the second-most receiving touchdowns by a Vikings player through his first seven NFL seasons.

The Vikings’ official communications account announced the milestone during the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup.

The touchdown also marked an encouraging development for Jefferson, who entered Week 5 dealing with an ankle injury that had already cost him a game.

Justin Jefferson Joins Vikings Legends With 45th Career Touchdown

Jefferson’s touchdown against New Orleans placed him alongside two of the most productive receivers in Vikings history, at least when measuring their first seven seasons with the franchise.

White spent his entire 10-year career in Minnesota, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 1976 and finishing his career with 50 receiving touchdowns.

Carter, meanwhile, played nine seasons for the Vikings from 1985 through 1993 and finished with 52 receiving touchdowns for Minnesota.

Jefferson has now matched both players’ production through seven seasons despite his seventh campaign being only five games old.

That gives Jefferson the remainder of the 2026 season to move ahead of both receivers in this particular category.

There is still one former Viking comfortably ahead of him.

Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss caught 90 touchdown passes over his first seven seasons in Minnesota, setting a remarkable standard that Jefferson is still chasing.

The milestone comes during a season in which Jefferson has already spent time learning from Moss. According to an October 6 report from Reuters, Jefferson had been studying film with the Hall of Famer while working his way back from his ankle injury.

Justin Jefferson Touchdown Marks Encouraging Return From Ankle Injury

Jefferson’s touchdown also offered a positive sign for the Vikings following uncertainty about his availability entering Sunday’s game.

The receiver suffered an ankle injury during Minnesota’s Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and subsequently missed the Vikings’ Week 4 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell had reportedly considered giving Jefferson additional recovery time with Minnesota’s bye week approaching, potentially allowing the receiver to rest for nearly two full weeks.

Instead, Jefferson returned to action against New Orleans and made an immediate impact on the scoreboard.

Entering Sunday’s contest, Jefferson had recorded 13 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns during the 2026 season. His scoring reception against the Saints gave him a third touchdown on the year.

It was also a welcome development for a Minnesota offense dealing with other personnel issues.

Jordan Addison and Odell Beckham Jr. were inactive against New Orleans, leaving the Vikings without two recognizable receivers. Tight end T.J. Hockenson was also ruled out after suffering a concussion during the opening possession.

That made having Jefferson back in the lineup particularly valuable for quarterback Kyler Murray and the Minnesota passing attack.

For a receiver already accustomed to rewriting the franchise record book, Sunday’s touchdown was another milestone. For a Vikings team trying to remain unbeaten, simply having Jefferson healthy enough to contribute might have been the more important development.