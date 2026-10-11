Kevin O’Connell Hints at Good Injury News on Jordan Addison, Jordan Mason

The Minnesota Vikings are coming a hard-fought win against the New Orleans Saints that saw quarterback Kyler Murray put up easily his best performance of the season despite being without WR2 Jordan Addison and losing starting tight end T.J. Hockenson early on in Week 5.

In fact, the team were actually without two other important offensive starters; running back Jordan Mason, who is set to be activated off of IR next week, and left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

According to the comments made by Kevin O’Connell after the game, it seems like there is a decent chance for both Mason and Addison to return to the starting lineup when the team host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 after the bye next week.

Jordan Addison, Jordan Mason Likely to Return After Bye

“T.J. Hockenson is in the concussion protocol…J.P. [Jordan Mason] is coming back, hopefully he’ll be back after the bye and we’ll move forward.” O’Connell said to the media after the game.

O’Connell also shared positive updates on the condition of Addison, who was questionable on Friday but was inactive during Sunday’s win.

“We almost got him there,” O’Connell continued, talking about Addison, “but thought it was best to just make sure we could put this thing [Addison’s hamstring injury] behind us and come out of the bye as healthy as we can.”

Vikings Getting Healthy Again on Offense

Mason has been out since Week 2 after fracturing his thumb in the first game of the season; the win against the Green Bay Packers. In his stead, Jones has been excellent going solo in what is otherwise a two-man threat at the position.

Addison missed his first game of the season in Week 5 with a hamstring problem, but with O’Connell saying he was “almost” there for Sunday’s game, it would seem that barring a setback he will be playing in Week 7 against Indianapolis.

The Vikings have so far been lead by their immense defensive effort, which managed to keep the dangerous Saints offense to just 13 points on the day. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores also kept Tyler Shough to just 96 yards in the passing game; the first time this season that the second-year pro has thrown for less than 250 yards in any one game.

Getting healthy on offense could truly turn the Vikings into the juggernaut that their now 5-0 record suggests.