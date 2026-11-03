Vikings QB Kyler Murray May Miss Time With New Injury

There is a growing sentiment that the Minnesota Vikings should consider moving on from Kyler Murray, which could happen as early as next week without the team even having to bench the embattled quarterback.

Murray suffered a hamstring strain in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, which resulted in a visit to the blue tent on the Minnesota sideline. Murray returned to the action for one more drive after that examination, going 0-f0r-2 on a three-and-out series. That was the last time the Vikings had the football before the final whistle made their 19-15 loss official.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell mentioned Murray’s hamstring concern during his postgame press conference, but did not indicate at that time that the quarterback might miss a game, or games, moving forward.

However, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reported on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Murray could sit out the team’s upcoming contest against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”

“I don’t get the sense it’s really bad, but he’s a mobile QB,” Rapoport said. “If he can’t move like he needs to, then I don’t know that he’s gonna play.”

Vikings Wide Receivers Growing Frustrated With Lack of Success in Pass Game

Murray has struggled to be consistent even while healthy this season, as his mechanics — particularly tendencies like throwing off of his back foot when doing so isn’t necessary, leading to inaccuracy — have left Minnesota unable to move the football through the air effectively.

Those struggles led wide receiver Justin Jefferson to visible frustration on the sideline in the fourth quarter at Ford Field on Sunday. He later chose not to speak with media members following the contest.

Jordan Addison also called out Murray after the game, noting that pass-catchers are coming open and the QB is either not seeing them or not connecting with them. Addison didn’t mention Murray by name, and he also noted the failures of the team’s receivers and running backs to make “routine plays” during his criticism.

Vikings May Have Better Chance to Keep Up With Bills Offense by Starting Backup QB Carson Wentz

The best thing Murray has done in recent weeks is make some big plays with his legs. He rushed the football four times for 35 yards against the Lions, for instance, leading the Vikings in rushing on the afternoon.

But as Rapoport noted, a hamstring issue will mitigate Murray’s greatest attribute, which is why he could end up sitting. Buffalo is scoring 33.3 points per game this season, and as good as the Vikings defense has been, holding the Bills under 20 points is going to prove a tall task.

Minnesota arguably has a better chance of scoring enough to actually win its MNF showcase on November 9 with Carson Wentz in the lineup, even if Murray is healthy. If Murray isn’t healthy, then there is no decision for O’Connell to make. The team’s third-string QB is Max Brosmer after Minnesota traded JJ McCarthy to the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick earlier this season.

One thing Wentz will definitely do is look to push the football down the field, particularly in the direction of Jefferson. The two connected on a couple of TD passes against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 after Murray left that contest due to a concussion he sustained in the opening quarter.