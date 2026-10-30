Vikings’ Kyler Murray Issues Guarantee Amid Justin Jefferson Turmoil

The Minnesota Vikings‘ offense, and particularly quarterback Kyler Murray, are facing external criticism for their inability to adequately involve wide receiver Justin Jefferson amid consistent struggles putting points on the board.

Murray spoke to those concerns during a press conference on Thursday, October 29.

“At the end of the day, obviously everyone wants to give him the ball,” Murray said. “And it will happen.”

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell Stresses Upgraded Run Game to Free Up Justin Jefferson

To this point in the season, Jefferson has amassed 23 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns on just 31 targets.

Part of the problem is that Jefferson has missed one and a half games out of six the Vikings have played through seven weeks due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3, and which sidelined him for the following contest.

Another factor is Minnesota’s inability to force teams to respect the run game to the tune of stacking eight men in the box with any regularity.

“He’s our best player, and we’ve got to find a way to continue to activate him,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said of Jefferson this week. “We just haven’t really see teams say, ‘You know what? We’re gonna get that eighth defender around the line of scrimmage with so much conviction that we’re willing to allow [Jefferson] to have one-on-ones.’ When he’s had them, he’s won.”

An injury to the knee of running back Aaron Jones Sr. in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts isn’t likely to help matters. Thus, Minnesota remains a strong candidate to trade for a running back ahead of the November 10 deadline, with Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts both the splashiest and most logical target.

Justin Jefferson Not Making Waves Over Lack of Involvement, as Vikings Remain Undefeated

Jefferson also spoke this week as to his outlook on a lack of targets and overall production, both for himself and the offense as a unit, which ranks 29th in the NFL with 281.7 yards gained per game.

“I definitely would love winning games over having that production,” Jefferson said on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “There was definitely years before where I had that production and was not winning games. So it’s definitely an in-between feeling on, you want to be the best player in the league, and you want to have that production to show you are the best player in the league, but we’re winning games and we’re the only team undefeated in the league.”

Judd Zulgad of SKOR North noted on Thursday that things remain copacetic in Minnesota, largely because the team is winning. However, all that could change in a couple of games if the Vikings keep struggling on offense and start losing some games.

“Jefferson remains in a good mood, for now, for sure,” Zulgad said. “O’Connell certainly understands the gravity of the situation with his best player not catching passes and, quite frankly, not being targeted.”