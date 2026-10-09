Vikings, Kyler Murray Get Disconcerting News Before Saints Game

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray hasn’t exactly been making excuses following two underwhelming performances in his last two starts, but he has made sure to let the public know they haven’t come under optimal conditions. Unfortunately for Murray and the Vikings, circumstances may not be any better against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, and could actually be worse.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Friday, October 9 that neither wide receiver Justin Jefferson or wideout Jordan Addison is a guarantee to suit up in Louisiana on Sunday.

“Vikings are listing both WRs Jordan Addison (hamstring) and Justin Jefferson (ankle) as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Saints,” Schefter posted to X.

Justin Jefferson Has Missed Last 6 Quarters With Ankle Injury

Jefferson has missed the last six-plus quarters of action after going down with the ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He attempted to get back into the game throughout the second half, but head coach Kevin O’Connell said that the frustrated pass-catcher was simply unable to do so. The same story held true throughout last week, as the Vikings prepared for the winless Miami Dolphins, who they ended up besting in Minneapolis by a score of 15-10.

Addison has played in all four games this season, posting 11 catches for 163 yards and one TD. He suffered his hamstring strain against the Dolphins and has been attempting to get back to full health over the course of the week.

Addison was a limited practice participant on Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jefferson was limited on all three days of practice work heading into the weekend, per the team’s official injury report.

Vikings Enter Week 5 Against Saints With Slew of Injuries

Murray played less than one quarter of uninspiring football against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 before he suffered a concussion that knocked him out of that contest and cost him the second game of the season as well.

He returned against Tampa Bay and also started vs. Miami. Across 23 offensive drives in those two outings, the Vikings offense has scored just one touchdown.

Murray noted after besting the Bucs on the road by seven points that it was his first real start, as it was the first time he played from the opening snap to the final snap in a Vikings uniform. He also mentioned the absences of running back Jordan Mason as well as Jefferson for the second half.

Murray again talked about multiple good players being out against Miami, with the two most notable members of that group again being Jefferson and Mason. However, the QB promised that Minnesota’s offense was on the verge of breaking through.

It will be difficult for the group to do so this weekend, even against a 1-3 New Orleans squad, if both Jefferson and Addison are unable to play. The team also lost offensive guard Donovan Jackson for the season last week to a torn meniscus, while left tackle Christian Darrisaw is out against the Saints with a concussion.

Minnesota has a Week 6 bye that will allow the team to get healthier, which could factor into O’Connell’s decisions on whether to play Jefferson and/or Addison this week in New Orleans. Mason, who is on IR, will not be eligible to return until after the bye based on NFL rules.