Vikings’ Kyler Murray Could Face New Uncertainty Amid Hamstring Injury

The Minnesota Vikings are tapping Carson Wentz to take the field in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills after Kyler Murray was ruled out for the game due to a hamstring strain. Moreover, there have been concerns about Murray’s performance.

Minnesota’s offense has been inconsistent all season and has yet to find that upward trajectory. As a result, there’s trade speculation regarding whether the Vikings will make a move to improve the QB position, as they have a defense that can take them far in the playoffs.

Nonetheless, the Vikings’ offense is falling short behind the defense, which is why they are reportedly looking at options. Prime Video’s NFL insider Jordan Palmer shared the latest on Minnesota’s QB situation.

“They know what their options are out there,” Palmer said during a Nov. 5 appearance on Prime Video. “Their general manager, Nolan Teasley, has been working the phones over the last several weeks on a variety of positions, so he knows what’s available.

“I’m told to keep an eye on what happens Monday night, and potentially, the idea of adding to that quarterback room or making a change is on the table for the Minnesota Vikings.”

Murray has played 201 passing snaps so far this season for the Vikings, leading to a PFF passing grade of 68.6. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,022 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions while recording five big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays.

Vikings Aren’t Ready to Give Up on Kyler Murray

Despite the Vikings potentially looking at the QB trade market leading up to the Nov. 10 deadline, Palmer notes that Minnesota isn’t ready to throw in the towel on Murray, even though there have been struggles.

“It is Carson Wentz against the Bills on Monday night,” Palmer noted. “That hamstring injury for Kyler Murray is legitimate. He is week to week. They still believe that Kyler Murray can play the best football of his career with this coaching staff and in this offense.

“They understand it takes time, and they’re being patient, but that does not mean they won’t address the quarterback position before Tuesday.”

Should Colts’ Daniel Jones Be Trade Option for Minnesota?

If Minnesota’s offense doesn’t take a step forward with Wentz, as they did show in the Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski shared the ideal trade target that Minnesota should pursue to solve their QB issue.

“I’m in for [the Vikings trading for Daniel Jones]; I’m a yay,” Gronkowski said during a Nov. 5 appearance on “Up & Adams.” “I think the Vikings can go out there and make a splash at the quarterback position. I’m not sold on Kyler Murray. I don’t think anyone is.

“He’s been out there, and he’s been inconsistent. He hasn’t been making the throws that they need. Hey, why not bring in another veteran and see if that can be your guy? I’m a yay.”

Jones has played 308 pass snaps for the Indianapolis Colts so far this season, leading to a PFF passing grade of 46.0. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns, and nine interceptions while also recording six big-time throws and 20 turnover-worthy plays.