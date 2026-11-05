Rob Gronkowski Has QB Answer for Vikings Amid Kyler Murray Injury

The Minnesota Vikings will start Carson Wentz in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills amid the hamstring injury to Kyler Murray that the team is dealing with as a week-to-week situation.

Nonetheless, if Wentz can’t get the offense going, there will likely be trade speculation about whether the Vikings should make a move for a QB in the final hours leading up to the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

If Minnesota’s offense doesn’t take a step forward with Wentz, as they did show in the Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski shared the ideal trade target that Minnesota should pursue to solve their QB issue.

“I’m in for [the Vikings trading for Daniel Jones]; I’m a yay,” Gronkowski said during a Nov. 5 appearance on “Up & Adams.” “I think the Vikings can go out there and make a splash at the quarterback position. I’m not sold on Kyler Murray. I don’t think anyone is.

“He’s been out there, and he’s been inconsistent. He hasn’t been making the throws that they need. Hey, why not bring in another veteran and see if that can be your guy? I’m a yay.”

Jones has played 308 pass snaps for the Indianapolis Colts so far this season, leading to a PFF passing grade of 46.0. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns, and nine interceptions while also recording six big-time throws and 20 turnover-worthy plays.

Vikings, Kirk Cousins Trade Speculation Sparks Insider Take

Trade speculation has brought up several potential options, some more realistic than others, including a possible reunion with Kirk Cousins. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback has shown this season that he can still be productive in the NFL despite being in his late 30s.

With the trade deadline approaching, NFL insider Tom Pelissero weighed in on whether a reunion between Cousins and the Vikings could actually happen.

“I would say this: I expect that [the Vikings] are evaluating all potential options and seeing if there’s something else,” Pelissero said in a Nov. 5 video from The Ringer. “… If the Raiders had lost to the Jets, I think there would’ve been a real chance that the Raiders would’ve been willing to move Kirk. He lit it up in that game.

“Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 quarterback in the NFL this season by every metric, and he’s doing the Kirko Chainz thing again. Guys are rallying around him. All that, to me, says Mark Davis isn’t going to say, ‘Yeah, let’s just throw the rookie in there.’ This was the way that they set it up.”

Insider Issues Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumor Update

Outside of a potential QB move, on Nov. 5, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest update regarding where the Jonathan Taylor trade rumor stands since the Vikings are among the teams reportedly interested in the running back. Still, it appears the Colts will wait until the final hours of the trade deadline to see if they can get an offer that suits their rebuild.

“They want a Christian McCaffrey-type package for Jonathan Taylor,” Rapoport said during his appearance on “Good Morning Football.” “It’s clear they don’t have it yet; otherwise, they would have obviously made the trade.

“The other part of this is that this isn’t someone they really want to trade. This is someone they believe is a big part of their future. They’d like to build around him, so it would take a big package to get the Colts to move on from him.”

Taylor has played 412 snaps on offense so far for Indianapolis, leading to a 62.8 overall PFF grade. The Colts star has carried the ball 148 times for 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 19 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Taylor has caught 21 passes on 28 targets for 202 receiving yards.