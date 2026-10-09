Vikings’ Kyler Murray Shares True Thoughts on Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

The Minnesota Vikings have a new wideout in the building as the team signed former New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of their Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.

While the situation didn’t work out in his second stint with the Giants, resulting in the team cutting ties with him, there’s the possibility that Beckham could be WR3 for Minnesota since Jauan Jennings has yet to make an impact.

Ahead of the game against the Saints, Vikings QB Kyler Murray spoke about the arrival of Beckham and now having another veteran wideout to throw the ball to in Minnesota’s offense.

“I’m very familiar with him,” Murray told reporters on Oct. 8. “I’ve known him for a while now, so I know what he’s capable of. I’m a big fan of his. First time being in the locker room with him, I’m excited. If he’s out there, I definitely feel good about him being out there and trust what he’s able to do on the football field. For sure.”

Kyler Murray on Budding Connection With T.J. Hockenson

While it was a challenging Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins for the Vikings offense, one of the bright spots was the connection that Murray had with T.J. Hockenson. The veteran tight end recorded 13 receptions on 13 targets for 119 receiving yards. Murray spoke about that budding chemistry that they’ll look to carry into Week 5.

“Shout out to KO and the offense as far as the scheme goes,” Murray added. “He was definitely a big part of that plan. But for me, I know who he is as a player, and the matchups he was obviously doing his thing in out there versus any zones and man coverage.

“But I look forward to more games where T.J. has games like those because he is a big target, very friendly to the quarterback, and his ability is obvious. You look at tight ends around the league; he’s up there with the best of them.”

Mike Florio: Odell Beckham Jr. Could Be Vikings’ WR3

Beckham will look to develop that chemistry with Murray to get the Vikings offense finding consistency. On the Oct. 8 edition of “PFT Live,” NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio stated that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Vikings’ three wideouts are Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Beckham.

“When you play 95 percent of the snaps, and you get targeted once, something’s off in your ability to get open,” Florio added in the same segment. “Surely at some point when you’re on the field for 95% of the plays, you’re going to get targeted more than one time in the passing game. I don’t think they’ve gotten enough out of Jauan Jennings.

“It’s also, I think, an indictment of Tai Felton, who was a draft pick last year, who hasn’t really done all that much. Felton started last week. It was Jordan Addison. Jauan Jennings and Tai Felton. I think there’s a chance that before too long, it’s going to be Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and OBJ as the three starting receivers. With OBJ in the slot.”