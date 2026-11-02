Vikings Named Perfect Trade Candidate For Three-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman

The Minnesota Vikings suffered their first loss of the season in their Week 8 matchup against the Lions.

While their defense held their own, holding a usually potent Lions offense to 19 points, their offense couldn’t gain much traction on the ground or through the air. They only mustered 266 total yards in the disappointing 19-15 loss.

They’ve been one of the NFL’s most popular candidates to be buyers ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, and yesterday’s performance certainly won’t do anything to change that fact. In fact, the noise will probably reach a fever pitch over the next eight days. They could use help virtually everywhere (aside from receiver) on offense.

VikingsOnSI’s Adam Carlson thinks the team would be wise to capitalize on the Eagles‘ lost season and swing a trade for three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson.

“Minnesota missed out on trading for Colts guard Quenton Nelson, who was dealt to the Seahawks. However, landing Eagles guard Landon Dickerson could be the next best thing for the Vikings,” Carlson wrote. “The 28-year-old offensive lineman would immediately fill the starting left guard spot that Joe Huber is holding down after the season-ending injury to Donovan Jackson. Dickerson is struggling in Philadelphia’s offense and could use a change of scenery.”

Many Believe Changes Are Coming For Vikings’ Offense

Minnesota was one of the favorites to land Quenton Nelson before he landed in Seattle (for a haul many Vikings fans wish they would’ve coughed up to get him). Dickerson at a much lower price would be a great consolation prize, though.

Despite everything else falling apart around him, the 28-year-0ld is still playing at a high level since returning from Injured Reserve last month. He’d provide a massive boost to Minnesota’s offensive line, which has been a major weakness since Donovan Jackson tore his meniscus in the team’s Week 4 win over Miami.

With the Vikings sitting at 6-1 in one of the league’s toughest divisions (the NFC North is the only division where every team has a winning record), most would be surprised if they sit on their hands ahead of the trade deadline. Their 279.4 yards per game rank 29th in the league, and their offense hasn’t instilled any confidence that they’d be able to make waves in January.

If they don’t improve the trenches, some believe they might land a star running back to take pressure off Kyler Murray’s shoulders. Others think they might outright replace the signal-caller, or at least add competition to the room if he fails to right the ship.

The Eagles Are Expected To Be Sellers Ahead Of The Trade Deadline

Conversely, the Eagles are on the opposite side of the spectrum as Minnesota. They’ve now lost six in a row after starting the season 2-0, and virtually nothing has gone right for Philadelphia in that span.

The Eagles have already shown signs of being sellers, trading starting center Cam Jurgens to Baltimore last month (although the Ravens would probably want a mulligan there after a nuclear bomb went off in their quarterback room yesterday).

That trend is expected to continue, as there isn’t a light on the horizon after quarterback Jalen Hurts landed on season-ending Injured Reserve last month. They might look to recoup some draft capital with an eye on 2028, and Dickerson is one of their most valuable remaining assets. Time will tell if the Vikings capitalize on their misfortune.