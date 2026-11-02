Lions’ Dan Campbell Gives True Thoughts on Beating Vikings

The Detroit Lions‘ offense did enough to edge the Minnesota Vikings 19-15. If there’s one area in which the Lions were able to lean on and beat the Vikings, it was the running game.

Jahmyr Gibbs recorded 23 carries for 153 rushing yards, averaging 6.7 yards per carry, and one touchdown. Moreover, Gibbs’ longest run of the game was for 30 yards.

While the Vikings defense held the Lions’ offense to 19 points, they had no answer for stopping the run game, and it wasn’t only Gibbs producing on the ground. Sione Vaki had 11 carries for 65 rushing yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media about his team’s win and giving the Vikings their first loss of the season.

“That’s a really good win against a damn good opponent,” Campbell told reporters after the win on Nov. 1. “They’ve been playing really good football. We knew what they’ve been able to do over there and the way they’ve won these games in the fourth quarter; we knew we were going to need to outlast them. We were going to need to hang in there, play outstanding defense and special teams, and let them bring it to the offense.

“When it was time to try to seal this out, the offense was going to need to be able to do it. We really did, and I was so proud of the guys across the board. That was a tough, gritty win against a really good opponent who plays really good football. So I was proud of them.”

Lions’ Second-Half Performance Proved to Be the Difference

After only scoring six points in the first half, Detroit scored 13 second-half points, and while that may not sound like much, it was enough offensive production for the Lions to get the win.

“It took all phases, but it needed to start in two areas, and that was our defense and special teams,” Campbell added. “They really did. Being able to get the running game going, that’s part of the secret, man. If you cannot run it on these guys, you’re going to struggle, and we were able to get it going, particularly in the second half.”

Should the Vikings Consider a Change at QB After Loss?

Meanwhile, on the other side, Kyler Murray went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts, recording 210 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 89.7.

Murray did add more production with his legs, registering four carries for 35 rushing yards, with his longest run being for 22 yards. Nonetheless, that production with his arm and legs wasn’t good enough to fuel Minnesota’s offense toward a victory.

After the Vikings’ loss, CBS Sports NFL analyst Bryant McFadden believes that a QB change needs to happen, but because of the team being 6-1, he doesn’t see it happening, at least not right now.

“The issue for Minnesota is it’s hard to make a quarterback change when you’re 6-1,” McFadden said during a Nov. 1 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.” “That’s the issue. But in terms of the long-term vision, I believe Carson Wentz would be more of an asset to their offense because of his rhythm ability, playing within the rhythm of the offense, hitting the routine plays and routine throws.

“Those are things that we’re seeing Kyler Murray miss oftentimes. Justin Jefferson is such a good wide receiver. You don’t actually have to throw the football at him. Just throw it around him, and he’ll make the reception. We’re not even seeing that happen right now.”