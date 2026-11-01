Vikings Issued Blunt Message on QB Situation After Loss to Lions

The Minnesota Vikings fell for the first time this season, losing 19-15 to the Detroit Lions. Moreover, the loss brought back discussions of the team’s QB situation and whether it’s time to make a change.

Kyler Murray went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts, recording 210 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 89.7.

Murray did add more production with his legs, registering four carries for 35 rushing yards, with his longest run being for 22 yards. Nonetheless, that production with his arm and legs wasn’t good enough to fuel Minnesota’s offense toward a victory.

After the Vikings’ loss, CBS Sports NFL analyst Bryant McFadden believes that a QB change needs to happen, but because of the team being 6-1, he doesn’t see it happening, at least not right now.

“The issue for Minnesota is it’s hard to make a quarterback change when you’re 6-1,” McFadden said during a Nov. 1 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.” “That’s the issue. But in terms of the long-term vision, I believe Carson Wentz would be more of an asset to their offense because of his rhythm ability, playing within the rhythm of the offense, hitting the routine plays and routine throws.

“Those are things that we’re seeing Kyler Murray miss oftentimes. Justin Jefferson is such a good wide receiver. You don’t actually have to throw the football at him. Just throw it around him, and he’ll make the reception. We’re not even seeing that happen right now.”

Vikings Need to Figure Out Offensive Issues for Defense’s Sake

McFadden also notes that the Vikings need to figure out their offensive issues to do right by their defense, which limited the Lions’ offense to 19 points. Scoring more than 19 points shouldn’t be a major challenge for the Minnesota offense to overcome, but it was against Detroit, as the Vikings offense didn’t score points in two of the four quarters.

“Their defense is too good for them to have the offensive issues that really hurt them,” McFadden added. “Because if you’re the Minnesota Vikings defensively, you play against two offenses.

“You play against the opposing team’s offense, and you play against yours because of the issues that we see time and time again. So I’m not saying that I believe they will make a quarterback change because, as I stated earlier, I find it hard for them to do that when you’re 6-1.”

Kevin O’Connell on Minnesota’s Offensive Issues After Loss

Meanwhile, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell also spoke about the offense as a whole and trying to build consistency within the group that’s seeing players not perform at the level many expect from them.

“It’s going back through it and any of the inconsistencies, really diving into the why,” O’Connell told reporters on Nov. 1 after the loss. “I don’t necessarily believe it’s going to be one tell-all thing. I think it’s how we continue to put together the plans. He was where he’s most comfortable in his alignment, marrying up the offense from there.

“I think we’ve done a good job of that from a standpoint of the ability to gun run, gun play-action, screen, and movement game. We like the idea of getting him on the perimeter. We like the idea of activating him a little bit here and there in the run game, which we saw a little bit today.”