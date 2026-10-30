Vikings GM “Madman” on Phones as Team Eyes Upgrades: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are asking around ahead of the November 10 trade deadline and are focusing on several positions. Running back, offensive line, and defensive line seem to be the areas they are focusing on. This was reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Friday morning.

This undoubtedly echoes further sentiments by analysts across the league, as the Vikings are making a push to be active before the deadline. Plenty of big names have already gotten moved, and this report indicates that the Vikings are certainly not settling for a quiet deadline. As Breer notes, they seem to be very active in the trade market.

“The Vikings have asked around on interior offensive and defensive linemen, and running backs, ” Breer noted.

Vikings Aggressive Approach Echoed By Others

This particular aggressiveness and approach has been echoed by others over the last 24 hours. NFL analyst James Palmer noted this as well, as the Vikings’ divisional rivals have made upgrades as well. In particular, the Chicago Bears made a splash, acquiring defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons from the Tennessee Titans. Now, the Vikings are trying to cover every base, as Palmer noted.

“The Vikings new general manager, Nolan Teasley is looking at everything. He is a madman on the phones, I’m told. They’re looking at running back, and looking at tight end.”