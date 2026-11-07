NFL Announces Punishment for Two Lions Players After Win Over Vikings

The Detroit Lions came away with the Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings. However, two players are feeling the effects of that victory in their back accounts after the NFL announced its fines for Week 8 on Nov. 7.

Detroit are coming off a win over Minnesota in which their second half offensive performance proved to be the difference make. Nonetheless, that victory came with a financial price, which they probably are willing to pay if it meant the Lions would win the game.

While no Vikings players were fined for Week 8, the Lions’ Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown received fines from the league. Both players were fined for the same infraction: Taunting in the first quarter.

Brown’s unsportsmanlike conduct infraction came at the 11:25 minute mark, and the league is fining him $ 11,941. Meanwhile, Williams’ infraction came at the 4:55 minute mark, and the NFL is fining him $ 11,941.

Vikings Will Look for Bounce-Back Win After Loss to Lions

As for the Vikings, they’ll be looking to turn the page on that loss to the Lions to ensure it doesn’t turn into a losing streak. Nonetheless, Minnesota will have another challenging task facing the Buffalo Bills.

Ahead of the Week 9 game against the Bills, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores spoke about facing Allen and the challenges that the quarterback brings to an opposing defense.

“This is the most, or one of the most, dynamic players in our league,” Flores told reporters on Nov. 3. “He makes a lot of people miss. He breaks a lot of tackles: Big, strong quarterback, huge arm. There’s risk-reward. Pressuring people all the time, every week, and so that’s certainly our play style. I don’t know if we’re going to go too far away from it, but we’re not going to be reckless.

“We’re going to understand that with a guy like this, you can have an unblocked defender, and he can make that guy miss. The rest of the coverage, the rest of the rush, we’ve got to do a great job of working through some extended plays because we’re going to have those. You kind of know that going in. But Josh is one of the best players in our league. This is a testament to his work.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Excited to Face Vikings Defense in Week 9

Meanwhile, Buffalo will be looking to extend their win streak to four games and will have to do so against a Vikings defense that’s among the best in the league.

As a result, Bills QB Josh Allen understands that the Bills offense is in for a major challenge, as scoring points against the Vikings’ defense is no easy task for an opposing offensive unit. Nonetheless, if Allen wants to get to a Super Bowl this season, he knows playing against the best will only prepare him for the postseason.

“They’re the No. 1 defense for a reason, so they’re giving a lot of teams fits, including a lot of good opposing offenses,” Allen told reporters on Nov. 5. “Again, it’s going to be a hard week. We understand that, and we’re excited for the opportunity, especially given where we’re at in the season, kind of midway through.

“Teams are who they are, and it’s going to be an awesome test for our team to fight through the adversity of this game and try to figure it out as we go.”