Vikings Make Surprising Odell Beckham Jr. Decision Before Saints Game

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Minnesota Vikings debut will have to wait.

The Vikings announced their Week 5 inactives ahead of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, and Beckham was among seven players ruled out. The decision came less than 24 hours after Minnesota elevated the veteran wide receiver from its practice squad, setting the stage for a possible debut in his hometown.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Beckham won’t play despite Jordan Addison also being inactive with a hamstring injury. Justin Jefferson, however, is available after missing Minnesota’s Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. Playing Today? WR Inactive Despite Vikings Roster Move

Beckham’s inactive designation represents a quick reversal of expectations after the Vikings announced Saturday that he and fellow receiver Jeshaun Jones would be elevated from the practice squad for the Saints matchup.

The move appeared to provide insurance for a Minnesota receiving corps dealing with injuries to its two biggest stars. Both Jefferson and Addison entered the weekend listed as questionable.

But while Jefferson is returning to action, Addison won’t play, and Minnesota has elected to keep Beckham on the sidelines anyway.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell had indicated Friday that the team’s decisions at receiver would depend heavily on the availability of Jefferson and Addison.

“We’ve prepared really the whole receivers room — rostered guys and all of our practice squad — for just about anything,” O’Connell said, according to NBC Sports.

Beckham joined Minnesota’s practice squad Wednesday, leaving him only a few days to get acclimated to the offense.

The 33-year-old also has history with O’Connell, who served as his offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams during the team’s Super Bowl-winning 2021 season.

That familiarity makes his arrival particularly intriguing, although Minnesota’s decision Sunday suggests the coaching staff is comfortable waiting before putting him into game action.

The timing is especially disappointing for Beckham, a New Orleans native who starred at LSU.

According to the Vikings, Beckham’s previous appearance at the Superdome came in 2015, when he caught eight passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns as a member of the New York Giants.

He won’t get the opportunity to recreate that performance Sunday.

Justin Jefferson Returns, Jordan Addison Out for Vikings

While Beckham’s debut has been postponed, the Vikings received significantly better news regarding Jefferson.

The star wide receiver is not among Minnesota’s seven inactives after entering Sunday questionable with an ankle injury.

Jefferson suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed the Vikings’ Week 4 matchup against Miami. He was limited in all three practices leading into the Saints game.

His return is particularly meaningful given the location.

Jefferson grew up in Louisiana and helped LSU win the national championship following the 2019 season, making Sunday’s game an anticipated homecoming.

Addison, meanwhile, was unable to overcome his hamstring issue. He missed Wednesday’s practice before returning on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

That leaves Minnesota without one of its top receiving weapons, increasing the importance of Jefferson’s return and the contributions of the team’s remaining healthy receivers.

Vikings Also Without Christian Darrisaw Against Saints

The Vikings’ inactive list features another consequential absence in left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was ruled out Friday with a concussion.

Darrisaw’s absence is especially significant because Minnesota is already dealing with an injury to left guard Donovan Jackson, who suffered a torn meniscus in Week 4.

The Vikings also ruled out cornerback Chuck Demmings with a hamstring injury.

The complete Minnesota inactive list includes Beckham, Addison, Darrisaw, Demmings, safety Jakobe Thomas, quarterback Max Brosmer and defensive lineman Elijah Williams.

Minnesota enters Sunday’s matchup with a 4-0 record, looking to remain undefeated before its bye week.

For Beckham, the wait for his first Vikings appearance continues. And with Addison unavailable, Sunday’s decision makes clear that an elevation from the practice squad doesn’t necessarily guarantee a place in O’Connell’s game-day plans.