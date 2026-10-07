Bears Division Rival Adds Former All-Pro Super-Star WR In Attempt To Hold Lead In NFC North

The Chicago Bears’ defense has been one of the most surprising storylines so far this season. Despite losing their big free-agent signing, Coby Bryant, to a knee injury in the offseason and not trading for an established pass rusher, they have been one of the top units in the NFL.

Fox Sports graded them as the third-best total defense so far in 2026. They are allowing more yards per game than only the Seahawks and the Rams. According to Fox Sports’ research, Chicago has allowed 179.8 passing yards per game, the third fewest in the NFL. They’ve allowed 16.2 points per game, the fourth-best across the league, and a 23.7% completion rate on second down, the second-best rate among all 32 teams.

With all that being said, a new play-making threat just entered their division.

Odell Beckham Jr. Signs To Minnesota Vikings Practice Squad

Jordan Schultz reported that the Minnesota Vikings are signing former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad.

From 2014 to 2019, Beckham Jr. was about as much of a superstar as the NFL world has ever seen. Since then, his career has been less stellar. He’s been on five different teams and hasn’t come close to surpassing 1,000 receiving yards.

Still, there was hope for Beckham Jr. entering the 2026 season as he reunited with the New York Giants in hopes of finishing his career on a high note. Yet across three games, he only received a single target and had no receptions. He was then cut following Week 3 despite the excitement his return stirred in the fan base.

The Giants ran quite a bit of marketing around his return, and there has been speculation on whether he was used simply as a “cash grab” for the organization.

Beckham Jr. broke his silence on social media and was clearly hurt by the move, insinuating the speculation, writing, “I’m super smart !!!! But I didn’t see this one my brotha! They got me!!! They won on top of the money u talkin bout I made them. I came in HUMBLY took vet min then EARNED my spot n didn’t say nothing bout no $$$ which I kno make for everybody”.

Beckham proceeded to vent in his post but ended it with a look towards the future. “All I’m doin is gettin ready for whatever God has for me and spreading luv n meantime.”

Bears Will Face The Vikings In Week 18

All of this to say, his inclusion on the Vikings is interesting. The current wide receiver superstar of the league, Justin Jefferson, has been dealing with an ankle injury, although the team mentioned that OBJ’s signing was unrelated.

The intention one would assume, is for him to make the active roster at some point and play a role. Now more motivated than ever, he could play a role as the Vikings attempt to maintain their undefeated streak and lead over the NFC North.

Chicago doesn’t face the Vikings again until Week 18, and it will be interesting to see how this story progresses in the coming Weeks leading into that matchup.