Gardner’s injury is reported to be a mild calf strain, which he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. He was able to return to the sideline and attempted to loosen up his muscles, but he was unable to return.
More #Colts news: Pro Bowl CB Sauce Garder, who was unable to finish Sunday’s loss to the #Titans, has a mild calf strain that makes him week-to-week, sources say after the MRI. Gardner is expected to miss some time, but not an extended period.
A Major Piece Of News For Vikings
This news could be huge for the Minnesota Vikings. For one, it takes away the Colts’ top corner. This could allow the receivers to really make an impact in the passing game. Justin Jefferson would no longer have to face the Colts’ top corner, and would allow him to take advantage of mismatches.
Danny Jaillet Danny Jaillet is a sportswriter with more than 15 years experience in the industry. He has been featured on Fox Sports, USA Today, and Yahoo Sports among others. He graduated from Worcester State University with a B.A. in communications and a minor in writing. More about Danny Jaillet
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The Minnesota Vikings will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Colts themselves may be without a key player. Cornerback Sauce Gardner will likely be out for Sunday’s game. This was reported by multiple media outlets.Gardner’s injury is reported to be a mild calf strain, which he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss […]
Vikings Get Potentially Huge Injury News Ahead of Colts Game