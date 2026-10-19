Vikings Get Potentially Huge Injury News Ahead of Colts Game

The Minnesota Vikings will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Colts themselves may be without a key player. Cornerback Sauce Gardner will likely be out for Sunday’s game. This was reported by multiple media outlets.

Gardner’s injury is reported to be a mild calf strain, which he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. He was able to return to the sideline and attempted to loosen up his muscles, but he was unable to return.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Gardner is expected to miss some time but that the injury is not considered long-term or season-ending. He will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, with Cam Taylor-Britt projected to start for the Colts.

More #Colts news: Pro Bowl CB Sauce Garder, who was unable to finish Sunday’s loss to the #Titans , has a mild calf strain that makes him week-to-week, sources say after the MRI. Gardner is expected to miss some time, but not an extended period.